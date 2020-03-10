ALTON - The annual basketball awards banquet that serves boys and girls prep teams from Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana, is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29 at Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton.

This marks the 75th edition of the fete, which was ran by the Alton Exchange Club until it disbanded in 2017. The Riverbend Basketball Awards committee took the reins in ‘18 and named it for Roxana legend, former NBA star, Naismith Hall of Famer and longtime SIUE coach Harry Gallatin.

As part of the 75th anniversary festivities, the banquet is looking to honor former winners from the area. Anyone who won boys or girls POY honors since the banquet’s inception are invited back for free (see a list of past winners below). Guests of past winners will have to pay at the door. Current varsity coaches and players also get free admission to the banquet. Admission to the dinner is $20 at the door.

Alton’s David Goins will serve as the keynote speaker. Goins won the Player of the Year in 1978 while playing with the Redbirds. He went on to a near 25-year career with the Alton Police Department before retiring in 2010 and currently serves as Pastor of the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and as a member of the Alton School Board.

The banquet will include not only POY awards for both boys and girls, but 110 percent awards, free throw awards and team sportsmanship awards. There will also be a special service award given to a person in the community, which started in 2018. Past special service award winners were Alton Exchange Club members Dave Elson and Gary Buck in 2018 and 2019.

The 2019 player awards recipients were: Alton’s Donovan Clay and CM’s Anna Hall for POY, Marquette’s Chris Hartrich and EA-WR’s LeighAnn Nottke for 110 percent, CM’s Bryce Zupan and Kourtland Tyus for the free throw awards and the Roxana boys and Marquette girls captured the team sportsmanship awards.

The Riverbend Basketball Awards committee consists of Bill Roseberry, Steve Porter, Joe Silkwood, Frank Akers, Trish Holmes and Tim Lowrance.



PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2019 — Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of CM

2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR