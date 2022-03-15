Listen to the story

ALTON - It's awards time for River Bend prep basketball players. And they will be honored at an upcoming Diamond Jubilee event.

The 75th Gallatin Awards Basketball Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton. Male and female players from five local schools — Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River — will be contending for top awards, including the Players of the Year honors.

Tickets, costing $25, are available at the door via cash or check, no credit cards. Alton Mayor David Goins, a 1978 Player of the Year winner, is serving as the keynote speaker. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner, a speech from Mayor Goins and the awards.

Former Players of the Year winners are encouraged to attend and will be recognized during the festivities. The first male winner was in 1946 and the female one in 1994. Even with the banquet canceled due to COVID-19 the last two years, POY awards were still presented in 2020 and 2021.

In addition to saluting the Players of the Year, the Gallatin Awards Committee will hand out boys and girls awards for 110 percent recipients, free throw winners and team sportsmanship. The Most Valuable boys and girls players for each team and the head coaches will be recognized.

A Special Service Award for meritorious achievement also will be presented.

Members of the Gallatin Awards Committee are: Bill Roseberry, Steve Porter, Joe Silkwood, Frank Akers, Tim Lowrance and Trish Holmes.

For further information, contact Bill Roseberry at (618) 977-5668, or you can RSVP on Facebook by searching for 75th Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet under events.



Previous Players of the Year award winners include:



2021 — Ja’Markus Gary of Alton and Tori Standefer of CM

2020 — Gavin Huffman of Roxana and Anna Hall of CM

2019 — Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of CM

2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of EA-WR

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR

