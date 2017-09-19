GALESBURG – Galesburg’s No Reason will perform atmospheric folk-pop music at the October 8 Sandburg Songbag Concert, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

No Reason performs from a diverse range of popular artists including Jackson Browne, Neil Young, The Eagles, Radiohead, Bonnie Raitt, Crowded House and Crosby Stills Nash and Young. Their playlist spans four decades and can be enjoyed by a listening audience of any age. No Reason also performs some original compositions. They even add a bit of an “alt country” flavor to the playlist.

Members of No Reason are Jon Wellerdieck, Dan Yasenko, Jim Lindberg, Tammy Rankin, and George Mehall. In addition to vocals, they perform on a range of instruments including guitar, mandolin, resophonic guitar, viola, and percussion.

The performance by No Reason will be in the Sandburg Site’s Barn, 313 E. Third Street, Galesburg. The show starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. with a break for refreshments around 5 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. This concert is sponsored by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Keith Reins and Tara McGovern return to the Songbag Series November 12 with “Folk Songs You Never Sang in Grade School.” This will be the final concert of the fall series. February 11, 2018 will begin the Spring Sandburg Songbag Concert Series.

Carl Sandburg was a collector and performer of America’s folk songs. The series is named in honor of Sandburg’s book “The American Songbag,” published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the home where the famed poet and biographer was born. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

The Sandburg site is operated by the Illinois Department Natural Resources.

