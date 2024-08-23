O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department is now accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Police Academy, set to begin on September 11, 2024.

With only five spots remaining, interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their place promptly.

The academy, which spans eight weeks and includes a total of 10 sessions, offers participants an in-depth look at the operations and practices of the O'Fallon Police Department. Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., with additional sessions on one Thursday and one Saturday.

Participants will receive comprehensive training and insights into various aspects of law enforcement, including department history, police operations, patrol tactics, traffic stops and DUI procedures, current drug trends, criminal investigations, CPR/AED training, fire safety demonstrations, use of force simulations, 9-1-1 communications, and canine operations. The program also includes an 8-hour ride-along with an officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Graduates of the Citizens Police Academy often remain involved with the O'Fallon Police Department, participating in community events such as Night to Unite, Breakfast with Santa, and fundraising efforts for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Click here to reserve your spot by downloading an application.

The program will run from September 11, 2024, to October 30, 2024.

For those looking to gain a deeper understanding of law enforcement and contribute to community safety, the Citizens Police Academy offers a unique and engaging opportunity.