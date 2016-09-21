Name: Gabriella Jean Medlin

Parents: Tiffany and Dustin Medlin

Birth weight: 7 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 7:57 AM

Date: September 12, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Destiny Medlin (6)

Grandparents: Tony & Janice Medlin, O’Fallon, MO; Sharon Wilken, Alton; Michele Mason, Alton

 

 