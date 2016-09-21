Gabriella Jean Medlin
September 21, 2016 2:12 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Gabriella Jean Medlin
Parents: Tiffany and Dustin Medlin
Birth weight: 7 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 7:57 AM
Date: September 12, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Destiny Medlin (6)
Grandparents: Tony & Janice Medlin, O’Fallon, MO; Sharon Wilken, Alton; Michele Mason, Alton