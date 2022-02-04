Gabriel & Shannon's Love Story
February 4, 2022 10:29 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Gabriel & Shannon from Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: June 8, 2012
Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner & sightseeing
Date Married: October 19, 2014
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Vacationing, going to the theatre, cooking together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don’t forget to date your spouse.