Future looks bright: Jersey freshman-sophomore volleyball team first at Alton Tourney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Jersey Community High School Lady Panthers Freshman Volleyball team captured first place at the Alton High School tournament on Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14, 2017. They are coached by Brenda McMcreary, Maddie Steckel & Bob Siemer. Article continues after sponsor message The girls in the photo above are, front row left to right: Leah Link, Abigail Droege, Samantha Weishaupt, Clare Breden, Emma Plasmeier and Chloe Whited. Back row: Sydney Gillis, Ryleigh Jones, Boston Talley, Grace Meyers, Sally Hudson, Nataly Weiner and Elizabeth Strebel. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending