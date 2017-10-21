Future looks bright: Jersey freshman-sophomore volleyball team first at Alton Tourney
ALTON - Jersey Community High School Lady Panthers Freshman Volleyball team captured first place at the Alton High School tournament on Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14, 2017.
They are coached by Brenda McMcreary, Maddie Steckel & Bob Siemer.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The girls in the photo above are, front row left to right: Leah Link, Abigail Droege, Samantha Weishaupt, Clare Breden, Emma Plasmeier and Chloe Whited.
Back row: Sydney Gillis, Ryleigh Jones, Boston Talley, Grace Meyers, Sally Hudson, Nataly Weiner and Elizabeth Strebel.