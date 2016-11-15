EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students looking to pursue careers in health-related fields had the opportunity to network with more than 40 leading healthcare employers during the annual Health Careers Fair held Monday, Nov. 14.

Students nearing completion of degrees within SIUE’s health-related disciplines, such as nursing, pharmacy and public health, shared resumes and learned more about available internship and employment opportunities.

“Nursing has been something that I’m passionate about, and that has been confirmed by working as a student nurse technician,” said senior nursing major Nadia Ramsaroop, of St. Louis. “Today, I’m talking to representatives from hospitals in St. Louis about career opportunities.”

“This is my first career fair,” said San Baban, who is scheduled to graduate in May with a doctorate of pharmacy and an MBA. “It’s nice to have all of these people in one place. I’m looking to work in a community pharmacy setting.”

“My public health education is a more all-encompassing healthcare degree,” added junior Brianna Reed. “I spoke with the Peace Corps at the career fair today since I’m interested in traveling, doing service, and gaining more experience.”

Employers in attendance noted their past success with hiring SIUE students, emphasizing their professional preparedness upon graduation.

“We have multiple opportunities for students to build their career, with flexible scheduling and pay that may help them during school and beyond,” added Jerrica Ross, human resource coordinator for Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

“We find it incredibly valuable to look for future pharmacists who complete their degree at SIUE,” said Tom Wojcicki, division pharmacy recruiter for The Kroger Co. “One of our primary success stories is an SIUE alum who has progressed up to pharmacy district manager.”

