EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, has a great line-up of films and performances this week.

The first film produced in the multi-million dollar franchise, "The Fast and the Furious" will be showcased as part of the Wildey Theatre's special $2 Tuesday Movies event on May 16.

"The Fast and the Furious" stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.

Tickets are only $2 and will be available one hour before the 7 p.m. showtime. Tickets can only be purchased with cash or check, but concessions can be purchased with debit or credit cards.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, Rick Derringer will hit the stage to perform as part of his Storytelling: Alive & Well tour.

During the night of entertainment, Derringer will perform the songs and explain the stories about his solo hits, including "Hang On Sloopy," "Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo," "Still Alive & Well." The unique trio set up with Charles Torres on bass and Ken Moutenot on drums will make for a fun night of music.

Tickets are still available starting at $35, but seating options are limited.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, Rik Emmett & RESolution9 hits the historic Wildey Theatre stage. Rik's latest album, RES 9 was recorded and mixed in Canada's famed MetalWorks Studios.

Audience members should expect to hear the triumphant anthems of the 80s, along with award-winning musicianship from Rik, Dave Dunlop, Steve Stingley and Paul DeLong.

Tickets are priced between $45 and $60. Again, seating is limited for this show.

Tickets to both concerts can be purchased at the Wildey Theatre box office or by visiting their website. For more information about these concerts and films, please call (618) 307-1750.

