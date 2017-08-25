BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department has confirmed it is looking for at least two suspects in the case of fake bills being passed at local Subway sandwich shops.

The investigation, which includes the Bethalto Police Department as well as the East Alton Police Department and the United States Secret Service, began after fake notes were discovered by bank tellers at First Mid-America. Bethalto Deputy Chief Craig Welch said the bills were passed at the Bethalto Subway. Major Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department said the fake notes were passed at the East Alton Subway. An agent from the United States Secret Service is working in conjunction with both departments and banks to discover the source of these bills.

Originally thought by Bethalto Police to be one suspect, Welch now believes his department is seeking information on at least two suspects, thanks to better quality video shots procured by his department. He also has a suspected vehicle he believes to be linked to the counterfeit money passers. That vehicle is a silver mid-1990s Chevrolet Tahoe two-wheel-drive with a dent in the driver's side front fender.

The notes being passed cannot be readily detected by counter counterfeiting measures, Welch said. They are likely bleached $5 bills with larger denominations reprinted atop the bleached facade.

Welch recommends area employees accepting currency view some videos provided by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which are provided on its website.

Anyone who has any information on the individuals captured on surveillance or the suspected vehicle are asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266 or the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212. Tips may remain anonymous.

