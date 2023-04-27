ALTON - Both Cole Funkhouser and Kayden Jennings had three hits apiece, while Lucas Huebner, Lucas Krebs and Montrez West had two hits each and Andrew Hendrickson pitched four solid innings as Edwardsville defeated Alton 13-1 in a Southwestern Conference baseball game Wednesday afternoon at Redbirds Field.

The game, originally scheduled for Thursday, was moved up to avoid storms that are forecast for the St. Louis area on Thursday, with the Tigers pounding out 13 hits in taking their second 10-run rule win in as many days.

"We got a good pitching performance from Andrew Hendrickson today," said Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser. "He threw four strong innings, showed good command of the zone and made the pitches when he needed it."

The Tigers also got big contributions up and down the lineup and took good at-bats against the Redbirds.

"We had a lot of swings on balls." Funkhouser said, "and a lot of extra-base hits up and down the lineup."

The Tigers also had a couple of newer players make good contributions, as Augie Johnes made his first start at catcher and played well, along with the varsity debut of freshman Chase Milburn, who pitched in the fifth inning, walking one and striking out one.

The Tigers went out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, with Alton scoring its only run in the home half of the second to make the score 2-1. Edwardsville took command after that, scoring five runs in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take their 13-1 win.

Jennings led the way for the Tigers with three hits and three RBIs, while Funkhouser had three hits and drove in two runs, both Huebner and Krebs had two hits and two RBIs each, with West coming up with a pair of hits, Riley Iffrig had a hit and two RBIs and Caeleb Copeland also drove home a run.

Both Alex Siatos and Reid Murray had two hits each for Alton's only hits, while Siatos had the only strikeout on the mound. Hendrickson fanned five in his four innings of work in getting the win.

The Redbirds are now 7-13 and next play on Monday against Waterloo Gibault Catholic at GCS Ballpark in Sauget in a 6:30 p.m. start, then meet Collinsville in a home-and-home series, with the first game at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park in Collinsville Tuesday, then host the return game at Redbirds Field next Thursday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers go to 17-6 and host a strong Ft. Zumwalt West team from O'Fallon, MO., in St. Charles County, Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m, then meet Belleville West in a home-and-home set, the first game at West on Tuesday, then the second game next Thursday at Tom Pile Field, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville then plays Chatham Glenwood at home May 5 in a 7 p.m. start and hosts Highland May 6, with the first pitch coming at 10 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

