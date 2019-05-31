ALTON - Backstoppers is an important organization assisting the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for everyone else’s safety. From 6 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 1, at Bluff City Grill, Jim Davis has organized a special event dedicated to Backstoppers.

The popular NGK Band & Number 4 Combo will perform. All proceeds benefit the Backstoppers organization.

“A lot of people said they are coming,” Davis said. “We are hoping to get a diverse crowd. My son is a first responder and when our area lost a firefighter - Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering - recently, it affected all of us. These first responders put their lives on the line every day. The least we can do is to support Backstoppers and those families.”

Bluff City Grill has been wonderful to team with, Davis said.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. There will be a cash bar and snacks and ‘70s attire is encouraged, Davis said.

For more, e-mail Jim Davis at jimdavisnc6@gmail.com.

The BackStoppers is solely a recipient of the proceeds and not an organizer of the event.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/that-70s-party-tickets-60545419981?fbclid=IwAR0Cd4BJnbWh65L-mU8cgGABUVxLpHnHRKjnVpNlWRu43-hKfJ5oAzeKM9g

