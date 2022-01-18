ALTON - Trees Forever is announcing a funding opportunity for Illinois communities to diversify their community forests or recover from natural or man-made disasters, particularly emerald ash borer (EAB).

Trees Forever is accepting applications for Recover, Replant, Restore! tree planting grants February 1 through 25. Grants of $500 to $3,000 are available to plant more diverse disease-resistant and storm-resistant shade trees. Eligible projects include planting trees in public spaces, such as along streets and trails, community entryways, at schools, public buildings, parks, and more.

"Trees Forever not only supplies funding to get trees into the ground - we also provide the technical assistance and long-term support necessary to grow strong and resilient urban forests," says Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley.

"Our changing world is testing the resiliency of our urban forests more and more. Community tree planting is a proactive defense and will remain a key strategy for communities to fight these pressures. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to partner with Trees Forever to assist communities in these ever-important greening efforts which we need now more than ever," says Illinois Urban Forestry Administrator Michael Brunk.

These grants are funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service. Funding is intended to help communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replant with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species, and to also restore healthy and beneficial community forests.

Applications can be found online at www.TreesForever.org/Recover-Replant-Restore and are due February 25. Email completed application and supporting documents to droman@treesforever.org or mail to: Trees Forever, Attn: Deb, 80 W. 8th Ave., Marion, IA, 52302.

Trees Forever is a nonprofit organization nationally headquartered in Marion, Iowa, that is dedicated to planting trees, encouraging volunteer and youth involvement and environmental stewardship. For more than 30 years, we've been planting a better tomorrow. For more information visit www.treesforever.org or call 800-369-1269.

