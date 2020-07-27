



HOPEWELL, Illinois - Trees Forever announces a funding opportunity for Illinois communities to diversify their community forests or recover from natural or man-made disasters, particularly emerald ash borer (EAB).

Trees Forever is now taking applications for Recover, Replant, Restore! tree planting grants. Grants of $500 to $2,000 are available to plant more diverse disease-resistant and storm-resistant shade trees. Eligible projects include planting trees along streets, trails, community entryways, at schools, public buildings, parks and more.

"Our urban trees face many threats, from invasive pests to storm damage," says Trees Forever Program Manager Kevin Bennett.

"By increasing the diversity of tree species in our communities, we can help prevent future pests from wiping out large tree populations. This funding will help accelerate the work already being done in many communities across the state," Bennett said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our changing world is testing the resiliency of our urban forests more and more," said Michael Brunk, Illinois's Urban Forestry Administrator.

"Community tree planting is a proactive defense and will remain a key strategy for communities to fight these pressures. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to partner with Trees Forever to assist communities in these ever important greening efforts which we need now more than ever," Brunk said.

The grants are funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.

Applications can be found online at www.TreesForever.org/Recover-Replant-Restore and are due August 31. Email completed application and supporting documents to droman@treesforever.org or mail to: Trees Forever, Attn: Deb, 80 W. 8th Ave., Marion, IA, 52302.

Trees Forever, a nonprofit organization nationally headquartered in Marion, Iowa, is dedicated to planting trees, encouraging volunteer and youth involvement and environmental stewardship. For 30 years, we've been planting a better tomorrow, and in Illinois, we are planting our one millionth tree during 2020. For more information, visit www.treesforever.org or call 800-369-1269.

More like this: