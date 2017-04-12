5pm Class Participants (from left to right): Wylder Young 4, Emma Mossman 4, Hank Witt 4, Mason Nuenaber 3, Haddie Goetten 4, Josie Wells 3, and Beatrice Krueger 3. Not pictured: Katelyn Clagg 3, and Colton Marshall 3.

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) held the final class for Tiny Tot Fitness on Thursday, April 6 at the Susnig Center.

Subscribe Now to Breaking News

Seventeen 3-4 year olds completed the program and received a certification of completion. The program was six weeks in length and there was improvement among the toddlers’ fitness skills from week one to week six.

Article continues after sponsor message

Up next, three to four year olds can register for Tiny Tot Hoops and Itty Bitty T-Ball.

For more information about these programs or others, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/,call 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

6pm Class Participants (from left to right): Rylee Allen 3, Brayden Young 3, Gavin Essner 3, Will Heimer 3, and Oliver Vetter 3. Not pictured: Tyler Meyer 3, Jase Poppe 3, and Adam Robinson 4.

 