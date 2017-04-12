JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) held the final class for Tiny Tot Fitness on Thursday, April 6 at the Susnig Center.

Seventeen 3-4 year olds completed the program and received a certification of completion. The program was six weeks in length and there was improvement among the toddlers’ fitness skills from week one to week six.

Article continues after sponsor message

Up next, three to four year olds can register for Tiny Tot Hoops and Itty Bitty T-Ball.

For more information about these programs or others, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/,call 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.