EDWARDSVILLE – Brock Fulkerson and Brock Weimer kept the SIUE baseball team humming at home Saturday.

Fulkerson pitched the Cougars' first complete game of the season, and Weimer drove in five runs as SIUE beat Eastern Kentucky 11-2 at the Simmons Complex.

The Cougars, who can sweep the three-game series this afternoon, improved to 17-13 overall and 6-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Eastern Kentucky dropped to 18-14 and 4-7 in allowing 11 runs to SIUE for the second consecutive day.

"It's great to start the weekend 2-0," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We had a good day on offense, swung the bats really well overall and Brock did a tremendous job the mound."

The win was the Cougars' third at Roy E. Field this week and boosted their home record to 11-3.

"Obviously, you want to play well at home," Lyons said, "and you tend to have a comfort zone playing at home."

Weimer, a sophomore catcher, added: "There's a reason we have that kind of record playing here. We like playing at home."

And Fulkerson noted, "We've played well here, and we are comfortable playing at home."

Fulkerson (2-3) took command of things after surrendering a two-run opposite-field home run to the Colonels' left-handed slugger Ben Fisher in the first inning. It was Fisher's 16th home run, tops for Division I players.

Fulkerson then retired 16 successive hitters and finished off his four-hitter with seven strikeouts in a compelling 97-pitch performance. The Cougars assisted him by scoring 11 unanswered runs.

"That's the best game I've pitched in a while," Fulkerson said. "I was hitting my spots and keeping the ball down. I had command of all my pitches."

Lyons tipped his cap to the 6-foot-7 junior right-hander.

"He was outstanding," Lyons said. "Brock gave up that two-spot in the first inning, but he didn't let it bother him. He mixed his speeds nicely and did a nice job with command of all three of his pitches.

"He's capable of doing that. This didn't come out of nowhere."

Weimer spurred the 14-hit attack that featured three home runs and eight starters hitting safely. Weimer's two-run home run, a team-leading seventh blast, pushed the Cougars in front 3-2 in the third inning, and they never looked back. He also stroked a two-run single in the sixth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the first.

"Brock has been an RBI machine," Lyons said of Weimer, who now has 27 RBIs, second to Keaton Wright's 28. "Brock has really hit in some clutch spots for us."

Weimer said, "Being in the middle of the lineup, it's my job to drive in runs. That's my goal. We had efficient hitting up and down the lineup today."

First baseman Jared McCunn contributed with a 2-for-5 performance, including a two-run home run in the seventh and RBI single in the sixth. It was his third home run of the season.

Shortstop Mario Tursi went 2 for 5 with a solo home run, his second of the season, in the seventh and he reached base three times. Center fielder Eric Glitz went 3 for 4 with a triple and two singles. He was on base four times. Third baseman Jordan Stading pitched in with two hits.

"We had good at-bats up and down the lineup and took advantage of some things," Lyons said. SIUE carried a 4-2 lead into its sixth, then scored three times and tacked on four more runs in the seventh for its lopsided victory.

The final game of the OVC series is set for 1 p.m. today. The Cougars then welcome Bradley – where Lyons served as an assistant coach for seven years – in a 6 p.m. nonconference game Tuesday.

"A series sweep is hard to do, so we need to come out with a lot of energy Sunday," Lyons said.