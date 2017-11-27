JERSEYVILLE - It’s not often an estate sale generates close to $500,000, but one in Jerseyville involving the recent Fulkerson Mansion & Farm Museum Collection Auction did just that with some first-class antiques.

The most valuable item was a 1918 30-60 HP Aultman Taylor Gas Tractor - $162,500.

Kurt Aumann from Aumann Auctions in Nokomis, IL., handled the auction.

Aumann described the sale in these words: “Fred and Brenda traveled the country gathering up their collection. Fred had a special place in his heart for steam power with a focus on Reeves. This is their private collection of over 40+ years of searching making phone calls and countless miles. It was an opportunity to purchase their collection most items were shown each year at the The Jersey County Victorian Festival and The Fulkerson Mansion & Farm Museum in Jerseyville, Illinois.”

Aumann said Fred and Brenda’s collection drew national and worldwide interest.

“This was a lifelong collection and phenomenal,” Aumann said. “The Reeves Steam Engine had people bidding from England and had several on line bidding. “We had people bidding from Europe and Canada and around the U.S. and world. It was a big success.”

