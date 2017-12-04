GODFREY - Named for the conspiracy theory the world is ruled by a race of ancient sentient reptiles proposed by former U.K. journalist, David Icke, Biff K'narly and the Reptilians incorporate a lot of conspiracy theories, world observations and human nature into their songs.

Fronted by Biff K'narly, who plays guitar, sings and writes lyrics, the band formed about two years ago. What started as a revolving door of local musicians finally settled to the current lineup of K'narly in front, Max Guccione on bass and Ben Sunderland on drums. Despite only being a trio, the group produces genre-defying music with lyrics and instrumentals appreciated both by longtime musicians and people who just enjoy listening. Now, after more than a year playing together, the group is set to release an EP with at least four songs - all of which were recorded at Alton's own Lighthose Sounds.

That EP will be released at a party to be hosted at Bottle and Barrel on East Broadway on Jan. 20, 2018, just before K'narly's 29th birthday. He said he wanted the show to be a local celebration of the community supporting his music since he started making it in high school. He recently played a show at the Bottle and Barrel as part of the bar's drive to stay open despite a 15-day closure.

"That place is awesome," K'narly said. "It's got a great little stage back there, and people come in and have a great time."

For the EP release party, K'narly has called several bands with whom he has played from across the St. Louis Metro Area, including: The Mind Frames, a new band composed of several audio engineers from Lighthouse Sounds, Alton-based Scribble and MFG, Family Medicine and the band K'narly described as his favorite in St. Louis, Jr. Clooney.

"When those dudes said they were down to play, I got so excited," K'narly said. "Those dudes are like my favorite band in St. Louis right now."

Currently, K'narly and the Reptilians are preparing for the EP release show by cross-promotion. K'narly has contracted St. Louis-based visual artist Myles McGrady to do work on both the EP cover and the fliers for the show, which will be hung throughout town previous to the big night.

McGrady has also designed shirts for the band, which include a triangular reptilian eye, which symbolizes the reptilian nature of the Illuminati conspiracy, and another shirt featuring well-known, right-wing conspiracy hype man Alex Jones in a parody form.

When asked what songs fans can look forward to seeing on the EP, K'narly said to expect several songs they have been playing throughout the area in recent months, including "They're Watching," "Flavor of the Week," and "Unfamiliar Armchairs."

Most of K'narly's lyrics reflect a youth spent with friends in Alton and the overall government surveillance state, which has been something of an unknown voyeur to those experiences. That latter concept is most illustrated in "They're Watching," which can be found on the band's BandCamp page. All songs are available for download at the cost of $1.

Guests can RSVP to the show on the Facebook event page.

