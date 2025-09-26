COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Chester Hamilton, who faces multiple warrants related to retail theft.

The department announced on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, that Hamilton, nicknamed “Sticky Fingers,” has two outstanding warrants from Collinsville authorities for retail theft exceeding $300. Additionally, he has two more warrants from another local law enforcement agency.

Authorities describe Hamilton as having a pattern of taking merchandise without payment. The Collinsville Police Department urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers can remain anonymous.

The department also encouraged Hamilton to surrender voluntarily to resolve the outstanding charges.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” the department noted in its statement.

