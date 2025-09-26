Chester "Sticky Fingers" Hamilton.

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Chester Hamilton, who faces multiple warrants related to retail theft.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The department announced on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, that Hamilton, nicknamed “Sticky Fingers,” has two outstanding warrants from Collinsville authorities for retail theft exceeding $300. Additionally, he has two more warrants from another local law enforcement agency.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities describe Hamilton as having a pattern of taking merchandise without payment. The Collinsville Police Department urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers can remain anonymous.

The department also encouraged Hamilton to surrender voluntarily to resolve the outstanding charges.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” the department noted in its statement.

More like this:

Erin Hamilton-Foley Convicted In Student Abuse Case
4 days ago
Collinsville Police Seek Demarco Robinson on New Felony Warrants
Jul 11, 2025
Osborn and Hatcher Wanted in Collinsville for Alleged Theft Scheme
Jul 18, 2025
Collinsville Police Urge Voluntary Surrender Of Fugitive Lamel T. Scott
Jul 7, 2025
Collinsville Authorities Seek Austin Cates Over Registration Violation
Jun 27, 2025

 