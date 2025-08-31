SAUGET — Margaret Rall has been named the Frontier League Athletic Trainer of the Year for 2025, recognizing her efforts in maintaining the health and physical condition of the Gateway Grizzlies throughout the season.

Rall, now in her second year with the Grizzlies, has played a key role in supporting players both at home and on the road, helping to maximize their performance on the field. Her dedication to player care has earned her this prestigious league-wide honor.

Her experience in the Frontier League spans multiple teams, including the River City Rascals (2001-2002), Windy City ThunderBolts (2006-2007), and the Joliet Slammers (2018-2019). Rall was previously awarded the league’s Trainer of the Year in 2019 while with the Slammers. She is the second trainer from the Grizzlies to receive the award, following Geof Manzo, who won it three times in 2007, 2010, and 2013.

Rall holds a Master of Education degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Wichita State University, completed between 2003 and 2005, and a Bachelor of Science in the same field from Truman State University, earned from 1998 to 2002.