ALTON - FOS/ABAA President, James Killion, recently presented a check to Al Womack, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Killion said this demonstration of support will hopefully enable the Boys & Girls Club to prepare young people for productive life experiences.

Womack indicated that the donation would be used to help purchase PPE “Safety” equipment for the kids during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He said he was most appreciative of the generous donation by the Friends Of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association.

The mission of Friends of the 60’s/Alton black Alumni Association is to reunite colleagues who attended Alton area schools and to utilize their life and career experiences to lead, strengthen, and mobilize the Alton community to prepare our youth for productive adulthood.

For more information: info@altonblackalumni.org