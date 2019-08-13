Get The Latest News!

BETHALTO - On Monday night, friends came out to a candlelight vigil for Nathan Best at Bethalto Park.

Nathan Best was riding his bicycle to work when he was struck by a vehicle early on Aug. 5 in Miner, MO. He was formally from the Madison County area.

During the vigil friends told stories, laughed, and cried. Friends said he was the type of guy that would do anything for anybody. He was also an avid St Louis Blues fan.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

