SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7-8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, HARDIN CALHOUN 31: Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 16 points, with three three-pointers in the second half, while Josie Bullion and Morgan Durham had nine points each and Korrie Hopkins eight as the Piasa Birds won on the road over Calhoun at Ringhausen Gym.

Southwestern opened up a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Warriors fought back to within 25-20 at halftime. The Birds then took a 37-22 lead after three, and were never headed in going on to the win.

Hope Willschetz and Colleen Schumann had seven points each for Calhoun, while Ella Sievers added four.

The Birds are now 8-1, while the Warriors fell to 1-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 60, SANDOVAL 15: Anna Hall was the leading scorer for McGivney with 16 points, with Charlize Luehmann scoring 11 and Madison Webb 10 as the Griffins stayed unbeaten with a win at Sandoval.

McGivney held the lead throughout, with advantages of 22-4, 42-4, and 51-10 after each quarter.

Rachel Maller also added nine points for the Griffins, and Macy Hoppes had six.

McGivney is now 7-0 on the season.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 52, BEARDSTOWN 31: Lakeleigh Brown had a big game with 22 points, while Cami Huff had 14 points and Jenna Barnard added 10 as the Spartans won a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at home over Beardstown.

North Greene overcame a sluggish start, trailing the Tigers 10-2 after the first quarter, but rallied in the second to take a 27-21 lead at halftime, increasing it to 38-25 after three in going on to the win.

Andrea Perales led the Tigers with 10 points, while Taryn Herzog had eight points, and Bertille Kayembe scored four.

The Spartans are now 5-4, while Beardstown fell to 1-8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 78, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 42: Jacob Rowold led the way for Valmeyer with 18 points, while Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt each scored 14, Henry Weber had 12, and Jordan McSchooler connected for 10 points as the Pirates won on the road at COR Saturday afternoon.

Valmeyer led all the way, with advantages of 18-11, 37-18, and 58-37 at each turn during the game.

The Pirates are now 3-2, while the Silver Stallions dropped to 2-3 on the year.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 63, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 52: Ryan Dawson was the leading scorer for EAWR with 12 points, while Jake Wells came up with 10 and Evan Merritt nine as the Oilers won at Maryville Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Javion Anderson contributed seven points, six assists and four steals in EAWR's win over the Lions, while Antonio Hardin scored eight points.

The Oilers improved to 3-4 on the year.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 56, EAST ST. LOUIS 44: At Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Armond Williams led East Side with 10 points, while Jashawn Anderson and LaShawn Johnson scored nine points each as the Flyers lost to Kansas City-area school Raymore-Peculiar.

Ray-Pec led after the first quarter 20-9, 24-16 at halftime, and 36-29 after three quarters as East Side chipped away at the lead, but in the end, Ray-Pec held on to get the win.

The Flyers are now 3-2 on the season.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

BEARDSTOWN 85, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 63: Brayden Wyatt led North Greene with 21 points, while Keaton Brown had 20 and Collin Van Meter added 11 as the Spartans fell at home to Beardstown in a WIVC game.

The Tigers led throughout after each quarter, with scores of 23-9, 46-29, and 65-50 after each period.

Taylor Gage had six points for North Greene, while Will Killion added four.

The Spartans are now 2-1 on the year, while Beardstown goes to 4-1.

BOWLING

ALTON FINISHES SIXTH AT ABE LINCOLN INVITATIONAL: The boys bowling team averaged 199.57 pins in six games as the Redbirds came in sixth in the Abe Lincoln Invitational tournament Saturday in Springfield.

Danny Laslie was the leading bowler for Alton, coming in third in the individual standings with a total pinfall of 1,376, averaging 229.3 for the six games. Bryce Summers came in 24th overall, but did have a perfect 300 game during the tournament, and Clayton Pilger finished 10th with a total of 1,299.

The Alton girls team didn't fare as well, with only four bowlers, many of them who are beginners, but are doing their best. The Redbirds girls team at the tournament consisted of Abby Jones, Regan Spinks, Misty Kelly and Sonya Gill.

Both Redbird teams get back into action later this week.

WRESTLING

45TH ANNUAL RON SAUER DUALS AT FOX HIGH SCHOOL, ARNOLD, MO.

CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

WHITFIELD 39, EDWARDSVILLE 36: Matthew Schueddig won the final bout of the meet, a 3-1 victory over Will Zupanci at 152 pounds, to give perennial Missouri power Whitfield a come-from-behind 39-36 win over Edwardsville in the championship meet of the 45th annual Ron Sauer Duals Saturday afternoon at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo.

The Warriors, three-time defending Class 1 champions in Missouri, rallied from a 30-12 deficit to win the meet over the Tigers, who came in as defending champions.

The loss also ended a 53-meet regular season winning streak for Edwardsville in duals. The last Tiger loss before that was to Yorkville 34-30 during the 2017-18 season.

Among the winners for the Tigers were Luke Odom at 160 pounds, getting a pin to run his record to 12-0 on the season, along with Drew Gvillo at 170 and Lloyd Reynolds at 285, both by pins. Simon Weakley at 195 and Jack Summers at 106 won by forfeit, and Dylan Gvillo got a pin at 132, but Whitfield won the last three bouts to pull out the win.

The Tigers are now 12-1 on the season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Beardstown 85, White Hall North Greene 63

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Valmeyer 78, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 42

East Alton-Wood River 63, Maryville Christian 52

Alton 71, Paducah, Ky., Tilghman 66

Raymore-Peculiar 56, East St. Louis 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

White Hall North Greene 52, Beardstown 31

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

East Alton-Wood River 36, Maryville Christian 34

Piasa Southwestern 46, Hardin Calhoun 31

Father McGivney Catholic 60, Sandoval 15

WRESTLING

41ST ANNUAL CIVIC MEMORIAL HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Vandalia --- 221

Mattoon --- 181

Civic Memorial --- 174.5

Waterloo --- 131

East St. Louis --- 117.5

Benton --- 115

Jacksonville --- 108

Champaign Central --- 99

Jersey --- 94

Highland --- 83

East Alton-Wood River --- 83

Winfield, Mo. --- 64

Clayton --- 37

Carlyle --- 34

Centralia --- 28

Maplewood-Richmond Heights --- 12

St. Louis Gateway Science Academy --- 10

45TH ANNUAL RON SAUER DUALS AT FOX HIGH SCHOOL, ARNOLD, MO.

Edwardsville 81, Ft. Zumwalt West 0

Francis Howell Central 40, Collinsville 39

Edwardsville 81, Rockwood Marquette 0

Edwardsville 40, Imperial, Mo., Seckman 31

Eureka 44, Collinsville 28

Collinsville 69, Arnold, Mo., Fox 9

Edwardsville 54, Oak Forest 22

CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

St. Louis Whitfield 39, Edwardsville 36

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, St. Louis Blues 2

NCAA FOOTBALL

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

PEPPER BIG XII CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TEX.

Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23 (OT)

SUN BELT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT KIDD BREWER STADIUM, BOONE, N.C.

Appalachian State 45. Lousiana-Lafayette 38

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM, MEMPHIS

Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM, ATLANTA

LSU 37, Georgia 10

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT ALBERTSON'S STADIUM, BOISE, ID.

Boise State 31, Hawai'i 10

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM, CHARLOTTE

Clemson 62, Virginia 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS

Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 17

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Maryland 59, Illinois 58

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Southern Mississippi 72, SIU-Carbondale 69

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 64, Temple 54

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

AIR FORCE RESERVE JERRY COLANGELO CLASSIC AT TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA, PHOENIX

Saint Louis University 86, Tulane 62

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Southeast Missouri State 79, SIU-Carbondale 65

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 61, Illinois State 56

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Loyola Chicago 63, SIU-Edwardsville 50

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri-Kansas City 59, Missouri 56

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Falcons 40, Carolina Panthers 20

Cleveland Browns 27, Cincinnati Bengals 19

Baltimore Ravens 24, Buffalo Bills 17

Green Bay Packers 20, Washington Redskins 15

Minnesota Vikings 20, Detroit Lions 7

San Francisco 49ers 48, New Orleans Saints 46

New York Jets 22, Miami Dolphins 21

Denver Broncos 38, Houston Texans 24

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Arizona Cardinals 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Indianapolis Colts 35

Los Angeles Chargers 45, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Tennessee Titans 42, Oakland Raiders 21

Kansas City Chiefs 23, New England Patriots 16

Los Angeles Rams 28, Seattle Seahawks 12

