FRIDAY-SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29-DECEMBER 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37, DUPO 34: Addis Moore led Southwestern with 14 points, while Brady Salzman scored nine and both Gavin Day and Kyler Seyfriend had six points each as the Piasa Birds won their first game of the season over Dupo.

Southwestern had leads of 14-3, 26-13 and 30-21 at the end of each quarter as the Birds held off the Tigers late to win.

Tyler Touchette led the Tigers with 11 points, Chase Mantz had 10 points, and Malik Calhoun added seven points.

Southwestern is now 1-3, while Dupo finishes the tournament 0-4.

VALMEYER 58, BRUSSELS 51: Philip Reinhardt was the top scorer with 20 points, while Riley McCarthy was next with 19 points, and Jacob Rowold added 13 as Valmeyer defeated Brussels in both teams' final game in the Thanksgiving Tip-Off.

The Pirates held leads of 21-13 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime before the Raiders fought back to tie the game 41-41 after three quarters, but it was Valmeyer who prevailed in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Andrew Robeen led Brussels with 19 points, while Avery Caselton scored nine points, and Derek Kamp added eight.

The Pirates go to 2-2 on the year, while the Raiders end the tournament 1-3.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 73, GILLESPIE 48: Sebastian Ivory-Greer, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, led the way for Marissa with 22 points, while Logan Jones added 20 and Austin Gilley had 11 as the Meteors won over Gille

Marissa held leads of 31-15, 47-25 and 68-38 at the end of each quarter, forcing the running clock rule to kick in during the fourth quarter.

Frankie Barrett was the top scorer for the Miners with 16 points, while Anthony Kravanya added 14 and Brock Fredericks had six points.

The Meteors finish up tournament play 2-2, while Gillespie falls to 1-3.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40, LITCHFIELD 31: Javion Anderson and Jake Wells had eight points apiece for EAWR, while Ryan Dawson chipped in with seven as the Oilers won their second game of the tournament over Litchfield.

EAWR led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Purple Panthers came back to tie the game 17-17 at halftime. The Oilers took a 27-19 lead after the third quarter and went on to the win.

Blaine Stewart was the game's top scorer with 11 points for Litchfield, while Cameron Crow had six and both John Corso and Austin Niehaus had five points each.

The Oilers start the season off 2-2, while the Purple Panthers are now 1-3.

ROXANA 59, ODIN 35: Gavin Huffman led the way for Roxana with 19 points, while Jacob Golenor scored 13 and Parris White added eight as the Shells ended its tournament stay with a win over Odin.

Roxana led the Eagles all the way through, with scores of 17-7, 36-18 and 52-28 at the end of each quarter.

Lucas Shaffer led Odin with 15 points, while Reese Wimberly had six points, and Ethan Finckbone, Kegan Parrish and Kaiden Roberts all had three points.

The Shells are 3-1 to start the new season, while the Eagles are 2-2.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 54, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 52: In the consolation bracket final, Max Kostelac led Gibault with 17 points, while Will Simonton had nine points and Kameron Hanvey seven as the Hawks held off COR to take the consolation championship.

The Silver Stallions jumped to an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Gibault took the lead at halftime 25-18, held on to it after three quarters on 45-38, and held off a COR rally to take the win and title.

Sam Britt led the Silver Stallions with 21 points, while Tyler Offutt had 14 points, and Colin Ramsour chipped in with 12 points.

The Hawks end the tournament 3-1, while COR finishes at 2-2.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC AT GRANITE CITY

TRIAD 79, TAYLORVILLE 74: Nate Winslow had a big day for Triad with 23 points, while Luke Cox added 17 points and Kile Crook added 12 as the Knights won over Taylorville in both teams' final game of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic.

Triad jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter, then extended it to 40-18 at halftime and 62-46 after three quarters. The Tornadoes outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter 30-17, but Triad held on for the win.

The Knights are 3-1 to get started, while Taylorville fell to 2-2.

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

JERSEY 71, ST. LOUIS CLEVELAND NAVAL JUNIOR ROTC 36: Tucker Shalley was the leading scorer for Jersey, putting home 13 points, while Alex Strebel added 10, and Ian Sullivan nine in the Panthers' win in their first game of the day at Centralia, defeating Cleveland Naval Junior ROTC, a south St. Louis City charter school, at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

Jersey led throughout, with scores at each quarter break being 15-8, 29-17 and 55-27.

Perry was the leading scorer for the Commodores with 14 points, while Tyrese Walker had 12 points, and Doalo McGee added five.

Cleveland is now 1-3 on the season.

CENTRALIA 55, JERSEY 48: Shalley was again Jersey's leading scorer, pouring in 20 points, while Garrett Carey had six points and Matthew Jackson added five as the Panthers fell to the hosts to wrap up tournament play.

The Orphans led throughout, holding advantages of 12-5, 29-19 and 43-31 in going on to the win.

Preston Johannes led Centralia with 16 points, with Tyree Westbrook scoring 15 and Crue Walker had 12 points.

The Orphans are now 3-0, while the Panthers go to 2-2.

CARTERVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLLINSVILLE 74, HERRIN 23: Ray'Sean Taylor was the top scorer in Collinsville's first game on the day at the Carterville Thanksgiving Tournament, putting in 22 points, and got help from David Granger with 11 points and Keydrian Jones with 10 as the Kahoks defeated Herrin.

Collinsville held the lead the entire game, leading 23-9, 44-16. and 65-22 after each quarter.

Luke LeQuatte led the Tigers with 12 points.

Herrin is 1-3 to start the year.

COLLINSVILLE 65, MARION 40: Taylor led the way for Collinsville once again, pumping in 29 points, while both Lorent Dzelandrini and Cawhan Smith had eight points each, and Nate Hall and Jones scored seven as the Kahoks won over Marion in their final game.

Collinsville held leads of 12-11, 32-18 and 41-31 at the end of each quarter in going on to their win.

The Kahoks are 4-0 to start the campaign, while the Wildcats drop to 2-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT AT BELLEVILLE EAST

TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, ROCHESTER 35: Anna Hall led CM with 17 points, while Kourtland Tyus and Harper Buhs each added 11 as the Eagles took the championship of the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament with a win over Rochester.

Both Hall and Tyus were named to the All-Tournament Team in helping the Eagles to the tournament championship.

Tori Standefer chipped in with nine points, while Kelbie Zupan added seven.

The Eagles are now 5-0 to start the season, while the Rockets fall to 4-1.

LITCHFIELD THANKSGIVING ROUND ROBIN TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55, LITCHFIELD 25: Rylee Smith led the way for Southwestern with 21 points, while tournament MVP Korrie Hopkins added 20, and both Josie Boullion and Morgan Durham added four points each as the Piasa Birds swept their way to the tournament championship with a win over the host Purple Panthers at Simmons Gym.

The teams were tied 10-10 at quarter time, but Southwestern took a 22-12 lead at halftime, and extended it to 38-15 after the third quarter in going on to the win.

Both Smith and Hopkins were named to the All-Tournament team.

Emily Senjan led Litchfield with 12 points, with both Carly Boden and Becky Painter each adding four.

The Birds are now 6-0, while the Purple Panthers drop to 5-1.

NASHVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLLINSVILLE 57, MT. VERNON 44: Caite Knutson and Faith Liljegren each had 15 points, while Kristyn Mitchell added eight as the Kahoks won the first of their two games on the day at the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.

Astacia Bush added seven on the day for Collinsville, while Riley Doyle scored five to help the Kahoks to the win.

The Rams fell to 2-1 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE 44, NASHVILLE 36 (OT): Liljegren led the Kahoks with 14 points, while Mitchell added 11 and Doyle seven as Collinsville won its second game of the day, defeating the hosts in overtime to claim the tournament championship.

It was a close game throughout, with the Kahoks leading the Hornets 11-9 after one, 22-19 at halftime, and 30-25 after three, but Nashville came back to tie the game at the end of regulation 36-36. Collinsville outscored the Hornets 8-0 in the extra period to get the win.

The Kahoks start the season at 4-0, while Nashville goes to 3-1 to get started.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Piasa Southwestern 37, Dupo 34

Valmeyer 58, Brussels 51

East Alton-Wood River 40, Litchfield 31

Marissa-Coulterville 73, Gillespie 48

Roxana 59, Odin 35

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 52

THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE GAME

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Metro-East Lutheran 17

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 64, Marquette Catholic 60 (OT)

JACKSONVILLE CRIMSON CLASSIC

Edwardsville 42, Chatham Glenwood 40

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 63, Overland, Mo., Ritenour 59

Alton 80, St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic 54

O'Fallon 55, Carbondale 52

MULBERRY GROVE TURKEY TOURNAMENT

Father McGivney Catholic 65, Lebanon 18

CARTERVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 74, Herrin 23

Collinsville 65, Marion 40

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Jersey 71, St. Louis Cleveland Naval Junior ROTC 36

Centralia 55, Jersey 48

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC AT GRANITE CITY

Triad 79, Taylorville 74

Granite City 71, Civic Memorial 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT AT BELLEVILLE EAST

Edwardsville 71, Quincy 39

Article continues after sponsor message

LITCHFIELD THANKSGIVING ROUND ROBIN TOURNAMENT

Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 25

TAYLORVILLE TURKEY TOURNAMENT

Civic Memorial 61, Rochester 35

NASHVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 57, Mt. Vernon 44

Collinsville 44, Nashville 36 (OT)

REGULAR SEASON

Springfield 69, Alton 25

Galesburg 62, Alton 33

WRESTLING

O'FALLON MULTI DUALS

Edwardsville 57, Hillsboro, Mo. 17

Edwardsville 77, Springfield 3

Edwardsville 55, Mattoon 10

FOOTBALL

2019 IHSA PLAYOFFS

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AT HUSKIE STADIUM, NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, DE KALB

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Lena-Winslow 58, Moweaqua Central A&M 20

CLASS 2A

Sterling Newman Central Catholic 35, Nashville 14

CLASS 3A

Williamsville 46, Byron 42

CLASS 4A

Richmond-Burton 50, Murphysboro 14

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 5A

Rochester 42, Chicago St. Rita Catholic 28

CLASS 6A

East St. Louis 43, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 21

CLASS 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 37, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 13

CLASS 8A

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 12, Gurnee Warren 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

FRIDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Blues 3, Dallas Stars 1

SATURDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Blues 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

NCAA FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

SATURDAY'S RESULT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

California-Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 69, SIU-Carbondale 60

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

CANCUN CHALLENGE --- RIVERA TOURNAMENT

North Carolina 82, Missouri 69

SATURDAY'S RESULT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 71, Presbyterian College 52

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE—WEEK 13

THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY, NOV. 28 RESULTS

Chicago Bears 24, Detroit Lions 20

Buffalo Bills 26, Dallas Cowboys 15

New Orleans Saints 26, Atlanta Falcons 18

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Bengals 22, New York Jets 6

Tennessee Titans 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Miami Dolphins 37, Philadelphia Eagles 31

Green Bay Packers 31, New York Giants 13

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Cleveland Browns 13

Washington Redskins 29, Carolina Panthers 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 11

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 7

Baltimore Ravens 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

Denver Broncos 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20

Kansas City Chiefs 40, Oakland Raiders 9

Houston Texans 28, New England Patriots 22

More like this: