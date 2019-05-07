MONDAY, MAY 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Roxana scored in four of the first five innings in taking an 11-0 lead and went on to the win over backyard rival EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Gavin Huffman led the way for the Shells with four hits and three RBIs, while Christian Bertoletti and Austin Martin each had two hits and three RBIs, and Connor House, Holden Jones and Weston Renaud also had two hits each.

Gage Booten led the Oiler attack with three hits and an RBI, while Devin Curtis drove home a pair of EAWR runs.

Renaud struck out seven for Roxana, while Jordan Miller fanned four for the Oilers.

The Shells are now 8-15, while EAWR falls to 7-17.

HIGHLAND 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Highland scored twice in the home half of the sixth to salt away the win over visiting CM.

Ross Spies and Jacob Willis each had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Eli Smock had two hits for the Eagles, and Will Buhs, Gavin Lyday and Bryce Zupan each had a hit on the day.

Both pitchers went all the way for their respective teams, with Tyler Werner fanning three for Highland and Tyler Hansberger striking out four for CM.

The Bulldogs go to 13-11, while the Eagles are now 11-12.

WATERLOO 3, JERSEY 1: Waterloo scored single runs in the first, second and sixth innings, holding off a Jersey rally to gain the win at home.

Trey Kueper had three hits to lead the Bulldogs, while Marcus Heusohn, Ty Keuper and Adam Yount also having hits, Heusohn having the only RBI for Waterloo.

Ronnie Guilander, Tucker Shalley, Jacob Stocks and Jeremy Vanost all had hits for the Panthers, with Stocks delivering the only RBI.

Shalley and Drake Dowling pitched magnificently, with both hurlers striking out 10 each for their sides.

The Bulldogs are now 14-7, while Jersey falls to 11-14.

MASCOUTAH 14, TRIAD 8: Triad jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, but Mascoutah countered with a nine-run third as the Indians went on to win on the road.

Jack Owens had four hits and an RBI for Mascoutah, while Logan Jung had three hits and drove home a pair of runs, Evan Fournie had two hits and three RBIs, Jeff Getchell had two hits, Logan Moll drove in three runs and Cole Gober drove in two.

Drew Parres and Ethan Gratton both had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Caleb Goforth and Matt Weis each had two hits and an RBI.

Bibb and Moll both struck out two for the Indians, while Drew Staub also fanned two.

Mascoutah improves to 21-3, while Triad is now 11-14.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 13, BUNKER HILL 3: Greenfield Northwestern spotted Bunker Hill a 3-0 lead before scoring in every inning in getting the win at home.

Cole Kiffmeyer had two hits for the Minutemen, while Jacob Weidner, A.J. Birdsong, Coy Sellars and Trey Pickerill all hit safely, with Sellars driving in a pair of runs.

Kiffmeyer and Braden Morris each struck out one for Bunker Hill.

NOKOMIS 7, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Nokomis jumped to a 4-0 lead after three, and didn’t look back in their win over visiting McGivney.

The Griffins were held hitless while scoring a fourth inning run.

Nate Dammerich had four strikeouts in the game for McGivney, who are now 3-14 on the season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 3, BRUSSELS 1: In a close game, a seventh inning run was enough to ensure the win for Calhoun on the road at Brussels.

Drew Baalman, Grant Gilman, Trenton Buchanan and Colby Clark all had hits for the Warriors, with Gilman and Jonny Laing driving in runs.

Kevin Carey had two hits for the Raiders, while Cotton Snyders, Kaden Nolte and Andrew Robeen had hits, with Avery Caselton having the lone RBI.

Baalman struck out 13 on the day, while Hillen fanned three for Calhoun. Mitchell Willman struck out nine for Brussels.

The Warriors are now 12-15.

COLLINSVILLE 16-16, EAST ST. LOUIS 1-0: Collinsville combined for 32 runs and 21 hits in sweeping a split doubleheader against East St. Louis.

In the first game, Cody Smith had two hits and five RBIs for the Kahoks, while Paul Falbe and Brady Schiller each had two hits, and Matt Campbell, Parker Conley and Kenny Lutz each drove home two.

Logan Jackson, Jason Munoz and Brady O’Neill each struck out two Flyer batters in the first game.

In the nightcap, Jake Holten had two hits and an RBI for Collinsville, while Brant Moad had three RBIs, and both Ryan Cain and Campbell each drove home two.

Garrett Morski fanned four in the second game.

With the sweep, the Kahoks are now 12-11, while the Flyers are now 1-12.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, CARROLLTON 2: Marquette scored eight times in the sixth to break open their win at Carrollton.

Matt Lahr had three hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, Garrett Weiner had two hits and three RBIs, Braden Coles and Riley Seiner each had a hit and two RBIs, and Ethan Kopsie had two hits for Marquette.

Sam Cogan threw a complete game for the Explorers, striking out four.

Marquette is now 19-7 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, GILLESPIE 7 (8 INNINGS): Southwestern’s four-run eighth broke a tie and gave the Piasa Birds the win at Gillespie.

Brady Salzman had three hits and three RBIs for Southwestern, Kyler Seyfried had three hits and an Rbi, Trever Seets also had three hits, while Jarrett Dresch drove home three runs, and Chase Stahl drove in two more.

Ryne Hanslow and John Watts each struck out five Miner batters in the game.

The Birds are now 8-18, while the Miners drop to 13-10.

O’FALLON 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Cody Bauer had two hits and an RBI, while Wes Collins had a hit and drove home two and Josh Gibson also had a hit in O’Fallon’s shut out of Granite City.

Jonas Barnes, Spencer Barrett, Austin Bonvicino and Cole Bartling each had hits for the Warriors.

Mike Larson struck out three for the Panthers, while Corey Quintal fanned two. Cameron Hibbets struck out seven for Granite, while Freddy Edwards fanned four.



O’Fallon is now 18-7, while the Warriors are now 12-15.

EDWARDSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: After spotting West a 2-0 first inning lead, Edwardsville scored three in the second, and added on insurance runs in the fourth and sixth in getting the win on the road.

Max Ringering had two hits on the day for the Tigers, while Blake Burris, Hayden Moore and Ringering drove in Edwardsville runs.

Joey Kossina had two hits for the Maroons, while Connor Adams, Alex Bernard, Will Lanxon and Ben Stedman had hits for West.

Caleb Harsen had two strikeouts for West, while Collin Salter fanned one.

The Tigers go to 23-4, while the Maroons are now 19-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jaqlyn Ferguson’s first-half brace (two goals) were enough as Highland blanked CM on the road.

Bella LaPorta had three saves in getting the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Highland is now 6-12-2, while the Eagles fall to 12-11-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, JENNINGS 0: Asia Gibson and Faith Thomas scored in each half to give EAWR the three points at Jennings in North St. Louis County.

Lindzey Morrison had seven saves in getting the Oilers’ clean sheet.

EAWR goes to 5-12-0, while the Warriors drop to 2-6-0.

ROXANA 2, PANA 1: Cloe Copeland and Jada Covington struck in each half to give Roxana all three points against visiting Pana.

Bella Scheibe had seven saves in helping the Shells to the win.

Roxana is now 9-10-1 on the season.

SOFTBALL

HIGHLAND 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Highland jumped to a 5-0 first inning lead and never looked back in getting the win at CM.

Lily Garbett led the Bulldogs with three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, while Reagan Crask, Jordyn Fields and Sam Meiner each had two hits and an RBI, Emily Alsman had two RBIs and Nicole Knackstedt also had an RBI.

Gracie Braun had two hits, and Kate Griffith had the only other hit for the Eagles.

Meiner struck out five for Highland, while Kaitlynn Wrenn fanned three.

The Bulldogs are now 11-6, while CM in 9-10.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, GILLESPIE 2: A seven-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Southwestern won on the road at Gillespie.

Josie Boullion had two hits and drove home a pair of runs for the Piasa Birds, while Mayci Wilderman and Ashleigh Watts had two hits and Hannah Nixon drove in two.

Rylee Jarman had three hits for the Miners, while Keaton Link drove in both runs for Gillespie.

Both Bailee Nixon for Southwestern and Sydney Bires of the Miners had three strikeouts on the day.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 1, BUNKER HILL 0: Northwestern scored the game’s only run in the home half of the seventh to take the win over Bunker Hill.

Taylor Girth had two hits for the Minutemaids, while Brylie Chrisman and Sydney Gresham had the only other hits for Bunker Hill.

Gresham struck out two for the Minutemaids, who fall to 2-13.

JERSEY 3, WATERLOO 2: A third inning run was the difference as Jersey edged Waterloo at home.

Chelsea Maag, Emma Plasmeier, Lauren Rexing, Brooke Tuttle and Mellissa Weishaupt had the hits for the Panthers, with Maag driving home two runs.

Taylor Downen had three hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Heather Albers had three hits and Izzy Wahn two hits, with Taylor Wilson driving in a run.

Claire Anderson had a complete game while striking out one for Jersey, with Madison Limestall striking out six for Waterloo.

The Panthers go to 17-10, while Waterloo is now 11-11.

ALTON 5, COLLINSVILLE 2: A four run fifth inning was enough to send Alton to the win at Collinsville.

Lynna Fischer had two hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, with Audrey Evola having two hits and an RBI, and Tami Wong also having two hits.

Alyson Haegele had two strikeouts for Alton

The Recbirds are now 17-7, while the Kahoks are noe 9-13.

VANDALIA 4. ROXANA 3: Vandalia’s three run second inning was enough to put the Vandals past visiting Roxana.

Alyssa Luck had two hits, including a two-run homer, while Olivia Stangler had a hit and an RBI.

Taylor Nolan went all the way, fanning six for the Shells.

Roxana is now 10-17.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, CARROLTON 4: Marquette scored six times in the final two innings to get the win at Carrollton.

Kiley Beth Kirchner had three hits and an RBI for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had two hits and two RBIs, Makensie Card and Hayley Porter had two hits and Jada Johnson drove home three runs.

Hannah Rhoades had two hits for the Hawks, while Layna Mullink, Kennedy Ruyle and Grace Sturgeon all had hits, with Sturgeon driving home a pair of runs, and Mullink and Katie Heath also having RBIs.

Taylor Whitehead struck out nine for Marquette, while Rhoades fanned five.

The Explorers advance to 18-8 on the season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Roxana 12, East Alton-Wood River 5

Highland 4, Civic Memorial 1

Waterloo 3, Jersey 1

Mascoutah 14, Triad 8

Greenfield Northwestern 13, Bunker Hill 3

Nokomis 7, Bunker Hill 1

Hardin Calhoun 3, Brussels 1

Collinsville 16-16, East St. Louis 1-0

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Marquette Catholic 12, Carrollton 2

Piasa Southwestern 11, Gillespie 7 (8 innings)

O’Fallon 4, Granite City 0

Edwardsville 5, Belleville West 2

Valmeyer 15, Lebanon 7

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 20-25-25, St. John Vianney Catholic 25-23-18

GIRLS SOCCER

Highland 2, Civic Memorial 0

East Alton-Wood River 2, Jennings 0

Roxana 2, Pana 1

Mascoutah 7, Jersey 0

Triad 2, Waterloo 1

SOFTBALL

Highland 10, Civic Memorial 0

Piasa Southwestern 9, Gillespie 2

Valmeyer 7, Lebanon 6

Greenfield Northwestern 1, Bunker Hill 0

Jersey 3, Waterloo 2

Alton 5, Collinsville 2

Vandalia 4, Roxana 3

Marquette Catholic 10, Carrollton 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

SUNDAY’S RESULT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND – GAME 6 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

St. Louis Blues 4, Dallas Stars 1 (series tied 3-3)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis Cardinals

MONDAY’S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Philadelphia Phillies 0

SATURDAY, MAY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

COLUMBIA 1, TRIAD 0: A fourth-inning run was the only one of the game as visiting Columbia defeated Triad.

Hunter Boyd had the Knights’ only hit of the game, while Matt Howard had two hits, while Sam Horner, Jonah James and A.J. Mueller had hits for the Eagles.

Shane Wilhelm went all the way for Columbia, striking out nine, while Chris Bridges fanned four for Triad.

The Eagles are now 18-5, while the Knights drop to 11-13.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHED THIRD IN NAPERVALLEY INVITATIONAL: The Edwardsville boys tennis team finished third in the NaperValley Invitational Tournament over the weekend in Naperville, scoring 48 points.

West Chicago Wheaton Academy won the tournament with 56 points, St. Charles North was second with 54 points, and Naperville Metea Valley and Naperville North were tied for fourth with 40 points. Lisle Benet Academy, Downers Grove South and Oak Park River Forest all tied for sixth with 38 points, Wheaton Warrenville South was ninth at 33 points, and Wilmette Loyola Academy, Oswego East and Quincy all tied for 10th with 20 points.

In the singles, Zach Trimpe won the first flight, defeating Connor Bajuk of St. Charles North in the final 6-2, 6-0, Drake Schrieiber won the second flight title, winning the final over Vittal Harith of Metea Valley 3-6, 6-4, 5-1 (retired).

In the first flight of doubles, Seth Lipe and Gabriele Montanari won their first match 6-0, 6-0 over Elijah Swanstrom and Josh Grais-Slate of Wheaton Warrenville South, but lost their next match by default to Zach Slade and George Gudgeon on Naperville North, and defaulted their next match to Sam Mickus and Tanuj Singh of Geneva.

In the second flight of the doubles, Ben Blake and Nick Hobin won their first match over Trent Hein and Liam McReynolds of New Lenox Linclon-Way East 6-0, 6-0, but then lost to Graham Shelton and Joel Peruba of Wheaton Academy 6-3, 6-3. In the consolation bracket, Blake and Hobin won over Mike Casey and Alex Gievious of Aurora Waubonsie Valley 6-3, 6-1, but lost to Loyola’s Michael Reardon and Jack O’Connell 6-3, 7-5.

In the third flight, Adrian Norcio and Sam Motley lost their opening match to Nick Messina and Cal O’Connor of Benet Academy 6-2, 6-2, then lost to Cal McKittrick and Brady Monahan of Geneva 6-3, 6-2, but bounced back to defeat Austin Majcina and Nick Meiners of New Lenox Lincoln-Way East 6-2, 3-6, 15-13, then defeated Drew Figge and Allen Oakley of Quincy 6-1, 6-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Marquette Catholic 7, Bunker Hill 1

Columbia 1, Triad 0

Edwardsville 6, Highland 0

Edwardsville 4, Chatham Glenwood 3

Vianney 8, Marquette Catholic 3

Lebanon at Brussels – postponed

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Collinsville (doubleheader) – postponed

Alton at Webster Groves – postponed

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 1, Edwardsville 0

SOFTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame 1, Marquette Catholic 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis Cardinals 5

FRIDAY, MAY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

NORMAL UNIVERSITY HIGH 8, TRIAD 3: Normal U. High broke open a close game with a five-run seventh inning, then held off a Triad rally in the home half to get the win on the road.

Hunter Boyd, Caleb Goforth, Hunter Smith and Matt Weis all had the base hits for the Knights, getting RBIs from Drew Parres, Smith and Weis.

Parres struck out two on the mound for Triad.

The Knights are now 11-13 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 4, ROXANA 0: Gavin Huffman had two hits, while Braeden Wells and Connor House had the other hits as Carlinville shut out Roxana.

Huffman struck out six on the day for the Shells.

Roxana is now 7-15 on the season, while the Cavies are now 11-2.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 13, HARDIN CALHOUN 5: Drew Baalman had two hits, while Brady Baalman, Cory Baalman, Corey Nelson and Luke Wickenhauser all had hits, and Brady Baalman, Colby Clark and Wickenhauser drove home runs in Calhoun’s loss at home to Northwestern.

Nelson struck out five for the Warriors, while Grant Gilman fanned two.

Calhoun is now 11-15 for the season.

Three other games – East Alton-Wood River at Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney Catholic at Valmeyer and Alton vs. Imperial, Mo., Windsor at Busch Stadium – were all postponed because of wet grounds. Makeup dates for each of these games have yet to be announced.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 1, LITCHFIELD 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Sally Hudson’s second-half strike gave Jersey a point on the road with a draw at Litchfield.

Katelyn Krueger had 18 saves in the match for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 7-11-1, while the Purple Panthers are 6-4-1.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, ALTON 3: Alton rallied with a run in the seventh, but fell short as the Redbirds fell to Belleville East on the road at Rita Menke Field.

Abby Scyoc had two hits and drove home two runs for the Redbirds, while Ashlyn Betz, Jillian Krewson, Shelby Kulp, Abby Sullivan and Tami Wong all had hits, with Scyoc hitting a home run and Wong having the only other Alton RBI.

Stephanie Bigham had three hits for the Lancers, with Abby Gray and Maddie Rodriguez having two hits and Alyssa Krausz getting two hits and two RBIs.

Bigham pitched a complete game, striking out six.

Alton is now 16-7, while East goes to 14-12.

ROXANA 6, CARLINVILLE 5: A four run home half of the seventh was climaxed by Halee Petrokovich’s game-winning single that gave Roxana a home victory over Carlinville.

Petrokovich, Lette Palen and Kiley Winfree all had two hits and an RBI for the Shells, while Olivia Stangler had three hits and both Madison Klaas and Taylor Pickett each had an RBI.

Taylor Nolan pitched a complete game for Roxana, fanning eight to get the win.

Roxana improves to 10-16 on the season.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAINT LOUIS FC MATCH VS. OTTAWA POSTPONED DUE TO FLOOD CONCERNS: Saint Louis FC announced today that Saturday’s match against Ottawa Fury FC at Toyota Stadium at World Wide Technologies Soccer Park has been postponed, due to flooding concerns along the Meremac River in Fenton, Mo., where the park is located.

While flooding, which is being caused by recent heavy rains in the St. Louis area, along with rains in other parts of the Midwest, is expected to be minimal, the club decided to postpone the game to ensure the safety of the players, official and fans.

Heavy flooding in the past in the Soccer Park area had caused extensive damage to the stadium and turf field, causing extensive repairs.

A make-up date has not yet been announced, but the club has said that all tickets dated for Saturday will be honored for the new date.

STLFC is currently second in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship with a record of 5-1-2, for 17 points. The club begins a three-match road swing next Saturday at Charleston Battery in Charleston, S.C., with the kickoff set for 6 p.m. St. Louis time.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Freeburg 6, Civic Memorial 5 (8 innings)

Greenfield Northwestern 13, Hardin Calhoun 5

Normal University High 8, Triad 3

Carlinville 4, Roxana 0

Edwardsvile 1, Teutopolis 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Alton 0, Highland 0 (after extra time)

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4, Civic Memorial 1

Piasa Southwestern 2, Virden 0

Jersey 1, Litchfield 1 (after extra time)

SOFTBALL

Belleville East 4, Alton 3

Roxana 6, Carlinville 5

Edwardsville 4, Teutopolis 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND – GAME 5 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

Dallas Stars 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (DAL leads 3-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0

