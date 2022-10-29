OCTOBER 28, SPORTS ROUNDUP - FOOTBALL - IHSA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

CLASS 5A

Class 5A, Highland got three touchdown passes from Brent Wuebbels, who also scored three times, to defeat Dunlap 50-0.

Highland scored 13 points in the first quarter, exploded for 30 points in the second quarter and seven in the third period for its 50 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 9-1 overall on the season, while Dunlap closes at 5-5.

CLASS 7A

COLLINSVILLE 14,

BRADLEY BOURBONNAIS 12: Jerry Richardson and Ethan Bagwell, returning from injury, scored touchdowns in the first quarter and the defense made them stand up as Collinsville won its first-ever playoff game Friday night at Kahok Stadium.

Richardson scored on the opening possession with a seven-yard touchdown run, then Bagwell scored on the next possession on a three-yard run, then ran in a two-point conversion that made the score 14-12.

The Kahok defense played well all throughout and came up big late on fourth-quarter interceptions by Kolby Anderson and Darren Pennell that stopped Boilermaker drives, then came up big again with 18.2 seconds after a BBCHS touchdown cut the lead to 14-12, forcing an incompletion of a two-point conversion pass. then recovered the ensuing on-side kickoff to preserve the win.

BBCHS ends its season 5-5, while the Kahoks go to 9-1 and play Chicago Brother Rice Catholic, who defeated Algonquin Jacobs 27-0 in their playoff opener, in the second round.

The date, time, and site will be announced Monday afternoon at the IHSA office.

Class 8A

Belleville East lost to South Elgin 28-20.

The Lancers quarterback Armon Vinson threw for three touchdown passes.

South Elgin remains undefeated at 10-0, while Belleville East closes the season 5-5.

Other Area Scores

Class 1A - Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 47, Madison 14

Class 3A - Williamsville 48, Carlinville 20

Class 4A - Murphysboro 41, Columbia 28

Statewide Scores

Class 1A

Chicago Hope Academy 69, Chicago (Corliss) 0

Oneida (ROWVA) (Coop) 28, Toulon (Stark County) 14

Class 2A

Bismarck-Hen-Ros-Alv 43, Wentzville 35

Pana 59, Auburn 30

Class 3A

Princeton 56, Peotone 28

Eureka 49, Beardstown 6

IC Catholic 68, King 0

Stillman Valley 48, Monmouth-Roseville 33

Seneca 48, Winnebago 20

Byron 52, Lisle 7

Prairie Central 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton 49, Ridgewood 0

Providence 17, Wheaton Academy 3

Joliet Catholic 43, Phillips 6

Rochelle 42, Dixon 36

Evergreen Park 48, Comer 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Hall 0

Class 5A

Nazareth 48, Glenbard South 22

Mahomet-Seymour 40, Ottawa 14

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 17

Class 6A

Wauconda 56, Schurz 6

Niles Notre Dame 28, Antioch 7

St. Ignatius 48, Deerfield 21

Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27

Kaneland 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Grayslake North 55, Senn 0

Lemont 55, Blue Is Eisenhower 14

Quincy 49, Glenwood 42

Bremen 35, Washington 7

Simeon 48, Oak Forest 8

Class 7A

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 49, Summit (Argo) 14

Chicago (St. Rita) 27, Geneva 14

Yorkville 33, Libertyville 8

Moline 21, DeKalb 13

Normal Community 44, Hononegah 13

Wheaton North 35, Willowbrook 14

Lake Zurich 48, Larkin 6

Brother Rice 27, Jacobs 0

St. Charles North 27, Maine West 0

Mt. Prospect 62, Reavis 13

Batavia 42, Rockford (Guilford) 0

St. Charles North 47, Des Plaines (Maine West) 10

Class 8A

Plainfield North 48, Rich Township 12

Lincoln-Way East 42, Conant 7

Gurnee Warren 26, Stevenson 14

Tinley Park (Andrew) 28, Huntley 18

Park Ridge (Maine South) 24, Bolingbrook 0

Elmhurst 31, Oswego (East) 10

Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) 42, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 7

Gurnee (Warren) 26, Lincolnshire (Stevenson) 14

Naperville (Neuqua Valley) 37, Chicago (Lane) 0

Minooka 16, Lombard (Glenbard East) 14

Palatine 31, Downers Grove (South) 23

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A - STATE SEMIFINALS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, WEST CHICAGO WHEATON ACADEMY 1: Jake Pollock's hat trick, along with Hank Gomric's goal after Althoff conceded the opening goal, sent the Crusaders through to the state Class 1A final with a win over Wheaton Academy at EastSide Centre in Peoria.

Andrew Weir had five saves in goal for Althoff, who are now 27-1-0 and go on to the final Saturday evening against Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who won the second semifinal over Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4-1. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m., following the third and fourth-place match between Wheaton and TC at 5 p.m.

In the Class 2A sectional final at Hauser Field, Triad defeated Civic Memorial 4-0. The Knights are now 20-3-0 and move on to the Rochester super-sectional against Chatham Glenwood, who defeated the Rockets 2-1 after extra time. in the final of the Glenwood sectional final. The Eagles end their season 24-5-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

