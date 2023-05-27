FRIDAY, MAY 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL AT JERSEY

WATERLOO 7, JERSEY 0: In the regional final at the Jerseyville Sports Complex, Waterloo scored three times in the third, twice in the fourth and single runs in the sixth and seventh to win the regional and advance to the Highland sectional.

Bria Tuttle had the Panthers' only hit of the day, while Ashlyn Brown struck our four while inside the circle.

The Bulldogs are now 17-12-1 and move on to the Highland sectional, where they will play Carbondale, who won the Marion regional final over Herrin 9-3, on Tuesday at 5 p.m at Glik Park. Jersey ends its season at 19-13.

IHSA BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS - DAY 2

Highland Duo, Triad's Stewart Eliminated, Froidcoeur, Henderson Lose in Quarterfinals In Class 1A, Hulme, Dynamic and Karibean Eliminated

PALATINE - The Triad doubles team of Marc Froidcoeur and Dillon Henderson are the only players from the area remaining as the Highland doubles team of Grant Fleming and Will Lindsco in Class 1A and Edwardsville singles player Colton Hulme and the doubles team of Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibean in Class 2A were all eliminated in the second day of the IHSA boys state tennis tournament Friday at Palatine High and other sites in northwest suburban Chicago.

In Class 2A, Hulme won his match in the third round of the consolation bracket over Sharankumar Kamaraj of Rockford Auburn 7-5, 6-1, but lost in the fourth round of the consolation bracket to Garvin Murray of Chicago Von Steuben 6-0, 6-2 and was eliminated. In the doubles, Dynamic and Karibean defeated Andrew Arzac and Andrew Rosenfeld of Highland Park in the fourth round of the consolation bracket 6-2, 6-4, then in the fifth round of the consolations, won over Bryce Abban and Alex Denisov of Glenview Glenbrook South 6-3. 6-7 (6-8 in the tiebreak), 10-8, but in the consolation quarterfinals, lost to Ervin Perkowski and Gautham Kappaganthula of Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 6-7 (1-7 in the tiebreak), 6-1, 10-8 and were eliminated.

In Class 1A, Fleming and Lindsco lost their only match of the day in the fourth round of the consolation bracket to Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson of Geneseo 6-3, 6-1, knocking Fleming and Lindsco out of the tournament. In the singles, Triad's Jake Stewart won his match in the fourth round of the consolation bracket over Michael Todorov of Schaumburg Christian 7-5, 6-1, but in the fifth round of the consolation bracket, Stewart was eliminated by Patrick Burke of Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 6-1, 6-1. In the doubles quarterfinals, Froidcoeur and Henderson lost to Maurice Newman and Sohail Sajdeh of Chicago University 7-5. 6-3 and were relegated to the consolation bracket, where they will meet Zeke Bisharat and Ansh Desai of Darien Hinsdale South on Saturday.

The final day of the tournament, including the finals in singles and doubles in both classes, will take place tomorrow in Palatine and other venues in the area.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

ALTON POST 126 U-15 RED 11, KIRKWOOD, MO., POST 156 U-16 3: Alton Post 126's baseball season got underway as the under-15 red team, one of three teams the Legionnaires will be fielding this season, scored four runs in the fifth and seventh innings to take the win over the under-16 team from Kirkwood, Mo., Post 156.

Jack Puent of Alton High had four hits and two RBIs for Alton, while J. Stephan had two hits and two RBIs, both D. Cordes and L. Hickman had two hits and a RBI each, J. Flowers had a bases-clearing triple for his only hit and three RBIs, R. Bohlen had a hit and RBI and Reid Murray, A. Pilger and D. Godar all had hits. Murray also struck out four on the mound, while Barnard fanned one.

The Alton under-15 opened the season 1-0, while Kirkwood is 0-1.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINAL AT HAVANA

In the final of the Havana sectional, Glasford Illini Bluffs defeated the host Ducks 7-3 and move on to the Athens super-sectional, where the Tigers will meet the winner of the Hardin Calhoun sectional, either Carrollton or the host Warriors, Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. IB is now 23-5, while Havana ends its season 23-8-2.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINAL AT FREEBURG

In the Freeburg sectional final, the host Midgets scored three runs in the fourth and exploded for nine runs in the fifth to take a 12-0 win over rival Columbia and advance to Monday's Johnston City super-sectional against the winner of the Pinckneyville sectional, either Carterville or Johnston City, which will start at 2 p.m. Freeburg is now 33-1, while the Eagles' season ends at 19-12.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINAL AT O'FALLON

In the O'Fallon final in Class 4A at the OTHS Milburn campus, Belleville East won over the host Panthers 10-2 and will play in the Normal Community sectional semifinal Tuesday agains the winner of the Belleville West regional, either Edwardsville or the host Maroons, at Belleville West's park Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The Lancers are now 27-7-1, while O'Fallon was eliminated at 11-17.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS AT NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE, NAPERVILLE

In the Class 1A semifinals at North Central College, Rock Island Alleman Catholic and Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic played to a 0-0 draw after extra time, with the Pioneers winning in the penalty shootout 5-4 to advance to the final, while Normal University defeated Pleasant Plains 2-0 in the second semifinal.

Alleman is now 15-3-1, while the Knights go to 14-3-0. Normal University is now 16-8-2 and the Cardinals are now 26-3-1. Alleman and Normal University will play for the Class 1A championship at 5 p.m., while IC and Pleasant Plains will meet in the third and fourth-place playoff game at 3 p.m.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINAL AT MARION

In the Class 2A sectional final, defending champions Triad and Waterloo played to a 1-1 draw after extra time, with the Knights advancing by winning a penalty shootout. Triad is now 15-7-3 and will play in the Chatham Glenwood super-sectional match against the host Titans, who won the Normal Community West sectional over Rochester 1-0, Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs end their season at 17-5-2.

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINAL AT EDWARDSVILLE

In the Class 3A sectional final at Tiger Stadium, Kiley McMinn and Avery Taake both had a brace (two goals each) and both Sadie Mueller and Allie Tredway also scored as O'Fallon defeated Minooka 6-0 to advance to the Bloomington super-sectional. Kendall Joggerst had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Panthers are now 18-3-1 and will meet Plainfield North, who won the Aurora East sectional over Aurora Metea Valley 4-1, Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Indians finish their season at 13-3-4.

