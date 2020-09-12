FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 163, JERSEY 177: William Roderfeld shot a one-over-par 37 for nine holes to take medalist honors as Marquette won over Jersey in a dual meet Thursday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course

Aiden O'Keefe shot a 38 for the Explorers, while Nolan Rea fired a 43, and Grant Heinz had a 45.

The Panthers were led by Tyler Noble, who had a 40, followed by a pair of 45s from both Clark Norris and Mason Seymour, while Davis Hamm carded a 47.

CARLINVILLE 176, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 240: Henry Kufa shot a three-over-par 39 to win the medal as Carlinville won over Southwestern at the Carlinville Country Club Thursday afternoon.

Ethan Siglock shot a 44 for the Cavaliers, while Mason Duckles fired a 45, and Jack Stayton had a 48. The Piasa Birds were led by Jordan Cottingham's 52, while Kaedyn Hines fired a 61, Roland Thyer shot a 62, and both Chase Cummings and Dylan Duvall both carded 65.

GIRLS GOLF

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 173, JERSEY 206: Chatham Glenwood swept the top five spots in going on to a win over Jersey in a dual meet Friday afternoon at Westlake Country Club.

Jerra LaPlant and Bria Tuttle led the Panthers with identical 47 scores, followed by Madi Darr, who shot a 54, Lindsay Duggan with a 58, Nataly Weiner, who carded a 63, and Emma Breitweiser, who shot a 67.

Elissa Warren took the medalist honors for the Titans with a 42, followed by Katelyn Bell, who shot a 43, Preslee Allen and Amy Fowler, who both fired 44, Jacqueline Ott had a 45, and Lydia Bender carded a 51.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS GOLF

Chatham Glenwood 173, Jersey 206

GIRLS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

BOYS GOLF

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Marquette Catholic 163, Jersey 177

Carlinville 176, Piasa Southwestern 240

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cincinnati Reds 3, St. Louis Cardinals 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

FRIDAY'S RESULT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Islanders 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (TB leads 2-1)

