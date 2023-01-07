FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 53, JERSEY 23: Triad raced out to a big lead and never looked back to defeat Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Havens Gym.

The Knights led from start to finish, holding edges of 18-5, 32-7 and 39-16 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth 14-7

Ayden Hitt and McGrady Noyes both scored 14 points to lead Triad, while Jake Stewart added 12 points, Tyler Thompson scored nine points and Owen Droy hit for four points

The Knights are now 11-5, while Jersey goes to 10-7.

MASCOUTAH 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 25: Jayden McCoo had 15 points to lead the Indians to a 55-25 triumph over Civic Memorial at Mascoutah.

Michael Fox added 12 points for Mascoutah. CM is now 7-9 overall on the season.

GRANITE CITY 34, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 31 (OT); Granite City continued a hot streak Friday night at Marquette, winning in overtime 34-31 over the Explorers.

Kline led Marquette with 13 points and had four three-pointers. Ivan Gaston and Mario Brown paced Granite City with nine points and Jack Spain had five points for the Explorers.

HIGHLAND 51, WATERLOO 45: Jake Ottensmeier led Highland with 17 points in going on to a MVC win at Waterloo.

Highland led after the first quarter 16-6, then at halftime 27-17, after three quarters 37-32 and outscored Waterloo in the fourth quarter 14-13 to take the win.

To go along with Ottensmeier's 17 points, Garrin Stone had 11 points, Cade Altadonna hit for nine points, both Braxdon Decker and Grant Fleming scored five points each and Gunnar Mackey scored four points.

Highland goes to 11-6, while Waterloo drops to 4-10.

O'FALLON 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 58: Jaeden Rush drove the lane to score the winning lay-in with 36 seconds left in regulation to give O'Fallon a hard fought win over East St. Louis at Lynx Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University-Belleville, where the Flyers are playing as their home gym is being renovated this season.

The Panthers led after the first quarter 22-19, but the Flyers rallied to take a 36-27 lead at halftime. O'Fallon cut the lead to 48-45 after the third quarter, then outscored East Side 15-10 in the final quarter, including Rush's game-winner.

Koby Wilmoth lead the Panthers with 19 points, while Rush added 12 points. Macaleab Rich had another big game for the Flyers with 27 points, while Demarion Brown added 10 points, D'Necco Rucker had seven points, Cameron Boone scored four points, Davis Bynum, McKenly Falconer and Dainen Rucker each had three points and Antwan Robinson had a single point.

O'Fallon is now 13-4, while East Side goes to 9-2.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 77, FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN (ROSAMOND) 44: MVCS opened the second half of the season with a big win over Faith Bible at Rosamond.

The Warriors led from wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 21-13, 44-26 and 69-43. outscoring the Falcons in the fourth quarter 8-2.

The Kunz brothers once again led MVCS, with Tommy leading with 37 points and Joey adding 26 points, with Cam Golike hitting for 11 points and Peyton Wright scoring three points.

The Warriors are now 17-1 and play at Crosspoint Christian of Villa Ridge, Mo. Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 60, GILLESPIE 51: Southwestern came from behind in the first quarter to take the South Central Conference win at Gillespie's Pit.

The Miners led after the first period 19-13, with the Piasa Birds cutting the lead to 30-29 at halftime, then went ahead after three quarter 46-37, with both teams tying in the fourth quarter 14-14.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 14 points, while Rocky Darr added 11 points, Collin Robinson came up with 10 points, Lane Gage had nine points, Hank Bouillon scored five points, both Ian Brantley and David Watkins had four points each and Greyson Brewer had three points.

The Birds are now 7-9, while Gillespie goes to 2-9.

In other games played on Friday night, Pana defeated Staunton 56-30, Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 48-38, Salem defeated visiting Roxana 52-43, Hillsboro won at Carlinville 61-32, and Maryville Christian won over visiting Westfair Christian of Jacksonville 58-20.

WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

In the world premiere of the new auxiliary gym at Alton High, the Redbirds dropped a Southwestern Conference meet to Collinsville 42-38, while at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, Roxana won both ends of a triangular meet, defeating O'Fallon 48-8, then won over Triad 42-24.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN (ROSAMOND) 43, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 37: Faith Bible of Rosamond outscored MVCS 24-18 in the middle two quarters to help hold off the Warriors as both teams got the second half of the season underway.

The teams were tied after the first quarter 7-7, with the Falcons taking the lead at halftime 20-15, then extended the lead to 31-25 after three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 12-12 stalemate to give Faith the win.

Anna Gaworski led MVCS with 12 points, while Audrey Crowe added seven points, Sarah Markel came up with six points, Remi Sapp and Jessica Snyder each scored four points and both Jessie Huels and Adalyn Busseri had two points apiece.

The Warriors are now 7-3 and go to Crosspoint Christian Tuesday evening in Villa Ridge, Mo. with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

