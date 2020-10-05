FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

PRAIRIE STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT TIMBER LAKES GOLF COURSE, STAUNTON

YBARRA WINS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP, GRIFFINS TAKE TEAM TITLE AT PSC TOURNAMENT: Metro-East Lutheran's Antonio Ybarra won the individual championship with a 12-over-par 84, and Father McGivney Catholic won the team title at the Prairie State Conference boys golf tournament played Friday at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton.

The Griffins won the title with a team score of 361, while host Mt. Olive was second with a 392, East Alton-Wood River was third at 403, and the Knights came in fourth with a team score of 407.

Ybarra won the individual title by a stroke over the Griffins' Drew Sowerwine, who shot an 85 on the day, with teammates Brandon Reed and Clayton Hopfinger coming in third and fourth respectively with scores of 86 and 91. A pair of Oiler golfers --- Timothy Melton and Clayton Reef --- were fifth and sixth, having scores of 92 and 93 respectively, Joseph Bowers of Metro-East was seventh, firing a 94, the Wildcats' Dickerson was eighth with a 95, and two more Mt. Olive players --- Markezich and Scheller --- tied for ninth with each carding a 98.

Besides Sowerwine and Hopfinger, Riley Knobloch shot a 99 for McGivney, while Evan Schrage had a 101, and Josh Jamruk carded a 103. Along with Melton and Reef, EAWR's Curtis Mullaney shot a 107, Dillon Gerner had an 111, Spencer Slayden shot a 121, and Lucas Moore fired a 122. For the Knights, Cole Renken had a 102, Seth Linnebrink shot a 127, and Charles Fedder carded a 128.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

ALL-TIME CARDINAL GREAT, HALL-OF-FAMER BOB GIBSON DIES, AGED 84: Bob Gibson, a Hall-of-Famer and regarded by many as the greatest pitcher in St. Louis Cardinals' history, died Friday night in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., after having fought pancreatic cancer for over a year. Gibson was 84.

Gibson died on the 52nd anniversary of what many regard as his greatest performance, when he struck out a still-World Series record of 17 Detroit Tigers batters in game one of the 1968 Fall Classic. It was the climax of a season that saw Gibson win 22 games, record 13 shutouts, and have a ERA of 1.12, earning him both the National League's Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player. He was a part of a generation of great pitchers that caused the height of the mound to be lowered from 15 inches to 10 inches for the 1969 season.

Gibson had to overcome a number of childhood physical and medical ailments to become a great all-around athlete, playing both baseball and basketball at Creighton University in Omaha, playing for the Harlem Globetrotters for a year after college. After a combined 6-11 in his first two seasons with the Cardinals, he ended his career with five 20-win seasons, a pair of 19-win years and an 18-win season while winning two Cy Young Awards. Gibson played his whole career with the Cardinals, from 1959-1975, and holds career club records for wins (251), complete games (255), shutouts (56), strikeouts (3,117) and innings pitched (3,884).

Gibson was also one of the toughest competitors in Cardinal history, pitching to three batters on a broken leg after the Pittsburgh Pirates' Roberto Clemente hit a line drive off his right leg during a game in July, 1967. He came back in September to help lead the Cardinals to the National League pennant, and in Game 7 of the World Series at Boston's Fenway Park, hit a home run in throwing a complete game to defeat the Red Sox and claim the Cardinals' eighth World Championship.

Gibson's accomplishments also include a no-hitter against the Pirates on August 14, 1971, and becoming the second pitcher behind Walter Johnson, the first in the National League, to record 3,000 strikeouts, fanning Cincinnati's Cesar Geronimo in the first inning of a game against the Reds at Busch Stadium in 1974.

Gibson was the second Cardinals' Hall-of-Famer to have passed away in recent weeks. Lou Brock died Sept. 6, aged 81.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2020 POSTSEASON

LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES PRESENTED BY HANKOOK TIRES --- BEST-OF-THREE

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego Padres 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0 (SD wins 2-1)

Miami Marlins 2, Chicago Cubs 0 (MIA wins 2-0)

LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES MATCHUPS

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY DOOSAN

(4) San Diego Padres vs. (1) Los Angeles Dodgers

(6) Miami Marlins vs. (2) Atlanta Braves

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY UTZ SNACKS

(5) New York Yankees vs. (1) Tampa Bay Rays

(6) Houston Astros vs. (2) Oakland Athletics

