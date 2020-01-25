FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 65, ROXANA 37: Cortez Harris, Iggy McGee and Brett Terry all had 10 points apiece as Marquette won their game at the Okawville tournament over Roxana.

The Explorers led all the way, having advantages of 17-6. 31-14 and 46-26 after each quarter.

Parris White led the Shells with 11 points, Gavin Huffman chipped in eight points and Andrew Beckman had seven.

Marquette improves to 13-6, while Roxana goes to 13-7.

TRIAD 56, NOKOMIS 41: Triad's Luke Cox reached a milestone on Friday night, scoring 22 points and going over 1,000 points in his career for the Knights, while Kile Crook added 11 and Sam Yager seven in Triad's win over Nokomis in the Litchfield tournament.

The Knights led all the way through, with leads of 12-11, 25-18 and 43-30 after each quarter.

Carter Sabol led the Redskins with 16 points, while Alex Tosetti scored nine points and both Evan Herpsteith and Jake Johnson each had five points.

Triad is now 15-5, while Nokomis is 10-7.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, RAMSEY 35: Also at Litchfield, Jack Rodgers led McGivney with 18 points, Darren Luchetti had 10 points and Kellen Weir eight as the Griffins won over Ramsey.

McGivney led all the way throughout, with quarter scores of 12-11, 23-18 and 32-23 in their favor.

Koester Cook led the Rams with 10 points, while Kendall Adermann had seven points and Hayden Seaton had six.

The Griffins are now 4-17 on the year.

EAST ST. LOUIS 63, CARBONDALE 40: In the Salem tournament, Jabril Olivaria led East Side with 17 points, while Macaleab Rich added 15 points and Lashawn Johnson nine as the Flyers saw off Carbondale.

The Terriers had taken an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but East St. Louis cut the lead to 23-22 at halftime, then took a 40-33 edge after three quarters in going on to the win.

The Flyers are now 12-6, while Carbondale goes to 15-5.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 59, VALMEYER 38: Riley McCarthy led Valmeyer with 14 points, while both Jacob Rowold and Henry Weber both had seven points in the Pirates' loss to Marissa at home.

The Meteors led all the way through, with leads of 18-7, 26-12 and 38-27 at the quarter breaks.

Logan Jones led Marissa with 21 points, Sebastian Ivory-Greer added 16 points and Austin Gilley scored 10.

The Meteors are now 15-5, while Valmeyer drops to 10-9.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Granite City 73, Cahokia 59

Triad 56, Nokomis 41

Father McGivney Catholic 50, Ramsey 35

Collinsville 80, Alton 54

Marquette Catholic 65, Roxana 37

East St. Louis 63, Carbondale 40

East Alton-Wood River 61, Bayless, Mo., 44

Edwardsville 39, Jersey 23

Marissa-Coulterville 59, Valmeyer 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 67, Alton 16

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 70, Evansville 57

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

HONDA NHL ALL-STAR SKILLS COMPETITION AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

EVENT WINNERS

BRIDGESTONE NHL FASTEST SKATER

Matthew Barzal (New York Islanders) --- 13.175 seconds

BUD LIGHT NHL SAVE STREAK

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) --- 10 saves

HONDA NHL ACCURACY SHOOTING

Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) --- 9.505 seconds

ENTERPRISE NHL HARDEST SHOT

Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens) --- 106.5 mph

GATORADE NHL SHOOTING STARS (NEW EVENT)

Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) --- 22 points (won tiebreaker over Mitch Marner of Toronto Maple Leafs)

ELETE WOMEN'S 3-ON-3 GAME PRESENTED BY ADIDAS

Canada 2, United States 0

