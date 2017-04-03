SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, ALTON 5: A three-run fifth gave Belleville East the lead and the Lancers added an insurance run in the sixth to give East a 7-5 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in Belleville Friday.

The Redbirds fell to 4-3 on the year, 0-1 in the league; the Lancers improved to 7-1, 2-0 in the SWC.

Savannah Fisher went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Redbirds, with Ashlyn Betz 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-3 with a run scored, Bronte Fencel 1-for-3 with a double, Miranda Hudson 1-for-3 with with a homer, RBI and run scored, Rachael McCoy 1-for-4, Abby Scyoc 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Tami Wong 1-for-4.

Scyoc went the distance in taking the loss, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while fanning two. The Redbirds travel to O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Monday and to Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 5, ROCK FALLS 3: Granite City broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the fourth to defeat Rock Falls 5-3 at Babe Champion Field Friday.

The Warriors improved to 3-3 on the year.

Austin Bonvicino went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors, with Freddie Edwards going 1-for-4 with a run scored, Matt Woods 1-for-4 with a run scored, Latrell Smith 1-for-3 with a RBI and Bennett Smallie 1-for-3; B.J. Nesporek had a run scored.

Cade Bartling got the win for GCHS, going 3.2 innings and giving up an earned run on two hits while striking out three.The Warriors meet Highland at 6:30 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

ROXANA 4, LITCHFIELD 3: Roxana scored twice in the top of the seventh to down Litchfield 4-3 on the road Friday. The Shells went to 2-4 on the year.

Zack Haas went 1-for-3 with a RBI for RHS, with Zach Golenor 1-for-2, Jacob Maguire 1-for-3, Sam Mosby 1-for-4 with a RBI, Logan Presley 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Christian Bertoletti with a RBI and Drew Ratliff with two runs scored.

Presley got the win, throwing two innings and giving up a hit.