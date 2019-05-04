FRIDAY, MAY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 1, LITCHFIELD 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Sally Hudson’s second-half strike gave Jersey a point on the road with a draw at Litchfield.

Katelyn Krueger had 18 saves in the match for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 7-11-1, while the Purple Panthers are 6-4-1.

BASEBALL

NORMAL UNIVERSITY HIGH 8, TRIAD 3: Normal U. High broke open a close game with a five-run seventh inning, then held off a Triad rally in the home half to get the win on the road.

Hunter Boyd, Caleb Goforth, Hunter Smith and Matt Weis all had the base hits for the Knights, getting RBIs from Drew Parres, Smith and Weis.

Parres struck out two on the mound for Triad.

The Knights are now 11-13 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 4, ROXANA 0: Gavin Huffman had two hits, while Braeden Wells and Connor House had the other hits as Carlinville shut out Roxana.

Huffman struck out six on the day for the Shells.

Roxana is now 7-15 on the season, while the Cavies are now 11-2.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 13, HARDIN CALHOUN 5: Drew Baalman had two hits, while Brady Baalman, Cory Baalman, Corey Nelson and Luke Wickenhauser all had hits, and Brady Baalman, Colby Clark and Wickenhauser drove home runs in Calhoun’s loss at home to Northwestern.

Nelson struck out five for the Warriors, while Grant Gilman fanned two.

Calhoun is now 11-15 for the season.

Three other games – East Alton-Wood River at Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney Catholic at Valmeyer and Alton vs. Imperial, Mo., Windsor at Busch Stadium – were all postponed because of wet grounds. Makeup dates for each of these games have yet to be announced.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, ALTON 3: Alton rallied with a run in the seventh, but fell short as the Redbirds fell to Belleville East on the road at Rita Menke Field.

Abby Scyoc had two hits and drove home two runs for the Redbirds, while Ashlyn Betz, Jillian Krewson, Shelby Kulp, Abby Sullivan and Tami Wong all had hits, with Scyoc hitting a home run and Wong having the only other Alton RBI.

Stephanie Bigham had three hits for the Lancers, with Abby Gray and Maddie Rodriguez having two hits and Alyssa Krausz getting two hits and two RBIs.

Bigham pitched a complete game, striking out six.

Alton is now 16-7, while East goes to 14-12.

ROXANA 6, CARLINVILLE 5: A four run home half of the seventh was climaxed by Halee Petrokovich’s game-winning single that gave Roxana a home victory over Carlinville.

Petrokovich, Lette Palen and Kiley Winfree all had two hits and an RBI for the Shells, while Olivia Stangler had three hits and both Madison Klaas and Taylor Pickett each had an RBI.

Taylor Nolan pitched a complete game for Roxana, fanning eight to get the win.

Roxana improves to 10-16 on the season.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAINT LOUIS FC MATCH VS. OTTAWA POSTPONED DUE TO FLOOD CONCERNS: Saint Louis FC announced today that Saturday’s match against Ottawa Fury FC at Toyota Stadium at World Wide Technologies Soccer Park has been postponed, due to flooding concerns along the Meremac River in Fenton, Mo., where the park is located.

While flooding, which is being caused by recent heavy rains in the St. Louis area, along with rains in other parts of the Midwest, is expected to be minimal, the club decided to postpone the game to ensure the safety of the players, official and fans.

Heavy flooding in the past in the Soccer Park area had caused extensive damage to the stadium and turf field, causing extensive repairs.

A make-up date has not yet been announced, but the club has said that all tickets dated for Saturday will be honored for the new date.

STLFC is currently second in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship with a record of 5-1-2, for 17 points. The club begins a three-match road swing next Saturday at Charleston Battery in Charleston, S.C., with the kickoff set for 6 p.m. St. Louis time.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Freeburg 6, Civic Memorial 5 (8 innings)

Greenfield Northwestern 13, Hardin Calhoun 5

Normal University High 8, Triad 3

Carlinville 4, Roxana 0

Edwardsvile 1, Teutopolis 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Alton 0, Highland 0 (after extra time)

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4, Civic Memorial 1

Piasa Southwestern 2, Virden 0

Jersey 1, Litchfield 1 (after extra time)

SOFTBALL

Belleville East 4, Alton 3

Roxana 6, Carlinville 5

Edwardsville 4, Teutopolis 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND – GAME 5 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

Dallas Stars 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (DAL leads 3-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0

