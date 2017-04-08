SOFTBALL

HAWKS WIN TWICE AT BEARDSTOWN: Carrollton turned in a pair of winning efforts at the Beardstown Tournament Friday, the Hawks defeating Springfield 11-0 in five innings and Auburn 5-2 to go to 6-2 on the season.

Against the Senators, Emmie Struble got the shutout, fanning eight, and also helped herself with a three-hit performance, which included a double and three runs scored. Alexis Counts doubled twice for Carrollton, while Lucy Powell and Emily Schmidt had doubles and Cameryn Varble, Claire Williams and Carley Pyatt each homered.

Against Auburn, the Hawks scored twice in the fifth and sixth to get the win as Struble and Williams both doubled, with Williams getting two RBIs; Struble also got the win, fanning five.

The tournament resumes Saturday for the Hawks.

HIGHLAND 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Highland scored twice in the second and fourth innings as the Bulldogs defeated Marquete Catholic 5-2 in Highland Friday; the Explorers fell to 6-2 on the year, while Highland improved to 7-0.

Grace Frost had two hits and a RBI for MCHS; Kyra Green and Jada Johnson had the other hits for the Explorers, with Johnson getting a RBI. Taylor Whitehead took the loss, givng up three earned runs and striking out five.

Marquette travels to Belleville Althoff for an 11 a.m. Saturday game against the Crusaders before heading to Mount Olive Monday and Waterloo Gibault Tuesday.

BUNKER HILL 18, EDINBERG 1 (5 INNINGS): Bunker Hill scored 10 times in the first and seven times in the fifth to demolish Edinberg 18-1 in five innings on the road Friday; the Minutemaids went to 3-6 on the year.

Josie Manar was 1-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored on the day, while Mallory Schwegel was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored and Allysa Austill had two hits and two RBIs; Ashley Dey doubled, had three RBIs and scored twice and Hannah Kahl doubled, had a RBI and run scored.

B-Hill meets up with Belleville Althoff at 4:15 p.m. Monday and Roxana at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4, NOKOMIS 2: Metro East Lutheran got to a 4-0 lead through three and held on to beat Nokomis 4-2 at Sigmund Bohnet Field Friday, taking their record to 3-5 on the year.

Cylee Coyne had two hits, including a double, and a RBI for the Knights; Sidney Vetter and Skye Mayberry each had two hits for MEL on the day. Cierra Frields got the win, giving up two earned runs and striking out five for the Knights.

MEL is at Jersey for a 2 p.m. Saturday contest, then take on Marissa at 4 p.m. Monday and Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, STAUNTON 3: Mayci Wilderman went 3-for-4, including a double, and had a RBI and two runs scored as Piasa Southwestern defeated Staunton 6-3 in Staunton Friday. The Piasa Birds improved to 2-7 on the year.

Molly Novack ahd a two-hit game for the Birds and Bailee Nixon contribute three hits and two RBIs; Nixon got the win, dismissing seven by strikeout.

Southwestern takes on Alton at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Alton and visits Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

GILLESPIE 8, ROXANA 0: A seven-run second did Roxana in as the Miners defeated the Shells 8-0 in Gillespie Friday. RHS fell to 6-9 on the season.

Roxana meets up with Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday on the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

GRANITE CITY 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: A four-run third helped Granite City get past Civic Memorial 8-4 at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday; the Warriors improved to 4-8 while CM fell to 5-3.

Rebecca Harkey had a 3-for-3 day for the Eagles on the day with two doubles and a triple, a RBI and run scored; Susan Buchanan had two RBIs on the day. Kaitlynn Wren got the win for the Eagles, striking out two.

The Eagles are at Mascoutah Monday and Cahokia Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 2, COR JESU 1: Second-half goals from Rian Hutson and Callie Kirksey gave Granite City a 2-1 win over Cor Jesu in the St. Joseph's Tournament in St. Louis County Friday; the Warriors went to 6-0 on the year, wile the Chargers fell to 2-3-1.

Neeley Wiehardt got the win in goal for the Warriors, who meet Nerinx Hall at 9 a.m. today in the tournament.

LITCHFIELD 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Jade Taylor had three goals as Litchfield defeated East Alton-Wood River 7-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Friday; the Oilers fell to 1-7 on the year.

Emily Sidwell was in the nets for EAWR, who travel to Carlinville for a Monday evneing match, then visit Staunton for a Thursday evening match.

TRIAD 11, JERSEY 0: Ashley Newcombe had a hat trick and Katie Rogers scored twice as Triad defeated Jersey 11-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Jerseyville Friday; the Knights improved to 8-1, while the Panthers fell to 1-6.

“As I talked to the team after the game, I was able to use Triad to make a point,” said Panther coach Brad Kimble. “When you've put in 6,300 minutes or more of competitive game time before your freshman year, then your skill and your game knowledge is at a very high level. The reality is that it simply takes work and time to reach that level of experience.

“In our program, we challenge our girls to learn and grow from each game – constantly improve. What I am constantly impressed by is the fact that the team does not quit; in addiiton, they make it a point to encourage each other when they see each other get emotionally down.”

The Panthers host Mascoutah Monday, then travel to Triad Tuesday for a quick rematch.

O'FALLON 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: O'Fallon scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to down Civic Memorial 4-0 in a Friday afternoon game at Blazier Field in O'Fallon.

The Eagles fell to 8-4 on the year with the win; the Panthers improved to 14-1. CM host Staunton at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bethalto Sports Complex before taking on Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the complex.

GILLESPIE 5, ROXANA 3: Gillespie scored once each in the fourth and fifth to break a 3-3 tie as the Miners downed Roxana in a South Central Conference game in Gillespie Friday. The Shells fell to 3-6 on the year.

Logan Presley, Sam Mosby, Brayden Davis and Zack Haas each had hits for the Shells in the game; Mosby took the loss, giving up four earned runs on four hits while fanning two.

Next for the Shells is a 4:30 p.m. Monday clash with Bunker Hill at home, then RHS hosts Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, STAUNTON 2: A four-run fifth helped send Piasa Southwestern to a 9-2 win over Staunton Friday; the Piasa Birds went to 3-5 on the year with the win.

Brock Seymour had a 2-for-2 day with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored for Southwestern; Dakotah Corby also had two hits for Piasa while Colton Bachman, Dalton Cummings and Collin Baumgartner each doubled. Baumgartner got the win, going five innings and striking out seven.

Hardin-Calhoun travels to Piasa for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader before the Birds travel to Litchfield for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.