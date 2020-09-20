FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

PANTHER CLASSIC AT TAMARACK COUNTRY CLUB

BABINGTON SHOOTS 82 AS TIGERS FINISH SEVENTH IN PANTHER CLASSIC: Edwardsville freshman Bennett Babington had the top score with an 82 as the Tigers boys golf team finished seventh in the Panther Classic Friday afternoon at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh.

Belleville Althoff Catholic was the team champion, with a score of 302, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic second with a 317, host O'Fallon third with a score of 319, and Highland came in fourth with a 322. Mascoutah came in fifth with a 330, Triad was sixth at 335, the Tigers had a score of 344, Waterloo and Belleville East tied for eighth with identical scores of 346, and the O'Fallon JV and Columbia tied for 10th with both shooting 347. Belleville West was 12th with a 354, Collinsville came in 13th at 359, Freeburg was 14th with a 369, Alton was 15th with a score of 376, and Marissa-Coulterville was 16th at 381.

Max Bruening of Althoff was the individual champion, shooting an even-par 71, with teammate Avery Irwin the runner-up with a 75. A four-way tie for third had the Panthers' Caden Cannon, the Crusaders' Parker Bruening, Mater Dei's Carter Goebel and Evan Sutton of Highland all shooting 76, with Triad's Garrett Wood coming in seventh with a 77, and a three-way tie for eighth with Mater Dei's Garrett Zurliene, Brayden Knoebel of the Indians and the Crusaders' George Orlet all shooting 80 to round out the top ten.

Besides Babington, Carter Crow shot an 85 for the Tigers, with Tyler Janson firing an 86, Kolton Wright having a 92, Trey Schroeder fired a 93, and Jack Perutti carded a 96. Outside of Wood's score, the Knights saw Connor Keith shooting an 84, Connor Bain and Bode Vanderbunt both fired an 86, Gavin Helmkamp carded a 93, and Owen Twyman shot a 101.

The Kahoks' top golfer was Ryker Cain, who had an 85, followed by Jack Geison, who shot a 90, Connor Zika and London Fluss both fired a 92, Leighton Morris had a 99 and Luke Weller carded an 110. The Redbirds were led by Alex Siatos, who had an 87, Aiden Keshner shot a 95, Cooper Hagan fired a 98, Alex Schneider had a 99, Jackson Kenney shot 100, and Charlie Coy carded a 101.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

LARRY WILSON, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS HALL OF FAME SAFETY, DIES AT 82, KNOWN FOR SAFETY BLITZ, TOUGHNESS: Larry Wilson, the All-Pro safety for 13 years with the St. Louis Football Cardinals, died Thursday night, aged 82.

Known for his toughness and the safety blitz, a tactic he perfected, Wilson was a five-time All-Pro selection who played in eight NFL Pro Bowls. He intercepted a still-team record 52 passes in his career, which spanned the first 13 seasons the Big Red played in St. Louis, from 1960-1972, returning them for 800 yards and five touchdowns. His streak of having an interception in seven consecutive games in 1966 is the second longest in NFL history, and in his most famous play, took an interception back 95 yards for a touchdown with two broken hands at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1965, both hands being protected by casts.

A seventh-round draft choice from Utah, the native of Rigby, Idaho worked for the Cardinals following his retirement as a player, mainly in the front office. He was interim head coach in the 1979 season, and moved with the team to Phoenix when they left St. Louis after the 1987 season.

His perfection of the safety blitz laid fear into opposing quarterbacks in the 1960s, and he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978, in his first try. He was also a selection to the NFL's All-75th Anniversary team in 1994, and was also on the league's All-100th Anniversary team last year. His number 8 was retired by the team, only the second number ever to be retired by the Cardinals.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 6-7, Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2

