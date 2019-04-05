THURSDAY, APRIL 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, CBC 16-17: Edwardsville went on the road and defeated CBC at D.C. Willcutt Gym.

Max Sellers had eight kills for the Tigers, Brock Hennig came up with 20 assists, Henry Hupp had eight digs and 10 points and Josh Whittenburg served up four service aces.

The Tigers are now 7-2, while the Cadets fall to 3-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 29-25, WHITFIELD 27-10: McGivney came from behind in the first game, then dominated the second game in defeating Whitfield of West St. Louis County.

D.J. Villhard led the way for the Griffins with five kills, five digs, six service aces and eight points. Josh Jamruk had 13 assists and six digs, Nick Thompson had four kills and Caleb Tanzyus had a pair of solo blocks and assisted on two other blocks.

McGivney improves to 3-5 with the win, while the Warriors are 0-1.

POSTPONED GAMES

The steady rain that fell most of the day on Thursday caused many postponements on the local sporting schedules. Here’s a list of the games that were called; make-up dates are to be announced by the schools.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial at East Alton-Wood River

Metro-East Lutheran at Staunton

Father McGivney Catholic at Ramsey

Marquette Catholic at Jersey

SOFTBALL

Metro-East Lutheran at Staunton

Granite City at Belleville East

Alton at Edwardsville

Here’s results of games that were played:

GIRLS SOCCER

FREEBURG 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Kaylee Poston had a double brace (four goals), Claudia Etling and Brooke Neighbors each had a brace (two goals) and Haley Kimes had a single strike in Freeburg’s win over Metro-East.

Reygan Dawson didn’t have to make a save in recording the clean sheet for the Midgets.

Freeburg improves to 6-5-0, while the Knights are now 0-8-0.

O’FALLON 1, COLLINSVILLE 0: Sidney Christopher’s strike was the only goal of the match as O’Fallon took all three points on the road at Kahok Stadium.

Claire Rendleman had six saves for the Kahoks, while Sarah Cooley stopped seven shots in getting the Panthers’ clean sheet.

O’Fallon is now 8-2-0, while Collinsville falls to 5-5-0.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

CHICAGO 4, ST. LOUIS 3 (SHOOTOUT – CHI 1, STL 0): Jonathan Loews’ goal in the first round of the shootout was enough to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at United Center.

A Tyler Bozak goal with 39 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime and gave the Blues a valuable point in the standings, but neither team could score in the overtime, forcing the shootout.

Toews scored his 35th goal of the season, a new career single season high, in the first period, but Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal early in the second tied the game. The Blackhawks then got goals from Artem Ansimov and Patrick Kane to take a 3-1 lead, with Kane’s goal and assist in the game giving him 107 points on the year, a single-season career high. David Perron scored shortly after Kane’s goal on the power play to cut the lead to 3-2, setting up Bozak’s late heroics.

Jake Allen had 35 saves for St. Louis, while Cam Ward stopped 37 shots for Chicago.

THURSDAY’S RESULT

ST. LOUIS 7, PHILADELPHIA 3: The St. Louis Blues exploded for five goals in a wild first period that saw both sides score a total of eight goals as St. Louis defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues scored their five first period goals in a team-record 9:41, and was the first time they scored five times in a period since Mar. 30, 2011, when the scored five in the second against the Detroit Red Wings.

St. Louis scored twice in 39 seconds to start the game, getting goals from Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly on the power play, then got a shorthanded goal from Alex Steen to make it 3-0. Oskar Lindblom made it 3-1, but a goal from Pat Maroon 13 seconds later made it 4-1 and knocked out former Blues goalie Brian Elliott, replaced by Carter Hart.

James Van Riemsdyk cut the lead to 4-2 later in the period, but a David Perron power play goal made it 5-2 before Claude Giroux scored late in the period to cut the St. Louis lead to 5-3 after one.

Brayden Schenn scored in the second period and Steen scored his second of the game in the third period to give the Blues the 7-3 win.

Jordan Binnington stopped 26 Philadelphia shots in setting a Blues’ rookie record with his 23rd win of the season, surpassing Jake Allen’s 22 wins set in 2014-15. Hart had 27 saves after relieving Elliott, who allowed four goals in five St. Louis shots.

The Blues are now 44-28-9 for 97 points, one point behind both the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators for first place in the Central Division. The Predators came from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2, while the Jets lost in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2. Colorado’s win clinched the final playoff berth in the Western Conference for the second year in a row.

All three teams conclude the regular season on Saturday. The Blues host Vancouver in a 3 p.m. face-off, while Nashville hosts Chicago and Winnipeg is at Arizona. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Wednesday, Apr. 10.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

ST. LOUIS 5, PITTSBURGH 4 (10 INNINGS): For the second game in a row, the St. Louis Cardinals fell behind early, rallied and then won in extra innings as Tyler O’Neal singled home Kolten Wong, who had tripled to lead off the 10th inning, and Harrison Bader later scored on a wild pitch to give the Cardinals a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday night at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh had taken a 3-0 lead early on an Erik Gonzalez triple that scored J.B. Shuck and an RBI single by Adam Frazier in the home half of the second and a home run by Jung Ho Kang in the third. St. Louis rallied, cutting the lead to 3-1 on a Paul DeJong solo homer in the seventh and a two-run shot by Bader in the eighth to set up the 10th inning rally.

Shuck drew a bases-loaded walk to force home a run to make it 5-4, but Dakota Hudson, coming in from the bullpen, got the last two outs to give Hudson his first save of the season.

John Gant got the win in relief for St. Louis, pitching two innings and striking out one, while Nick Burdi took the loss for the Pirates.

St. Louis, now 3-3, earlier in the day postponed its home opener against the San Diego Padres because of weather forecasts calling for rain on Thursday. The home opener and all of its festivities will take place on Friday, with the first pitch set for 3:15 p.m.

