FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

O’FALLON 55, COLLINSVILLE 41: Ray’Sean Taylor led the Kahoks again, but was held to 16 points, while Cawhan Smith had seven points and David Granger six as the Kahoks lost for the first time this season to O’Fallon at the Panther Dome.

The Panthers led all the way, securing advantages of 7-6, 20-16 and 34-22 in the three quarters of the game, outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 21-17.

Mason Blakemore led O’Fallon with 18 points, Caleb Burton had 13 points and Drew Tebbe added 10.

The Panthers are now 18-4, while the Kahoks drop to 22-1.

STAUNTON 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 28: Frank Goss and Ethan Booth led Staunton with 18 points each, with Brent Kinder adding on 15 as the Bulldogs won at Southwestern.

It was all Staunton the entire game, as the Bulldogs held leads of 21-7, 38-15 and 59-20 after each of the first three quarters.

Brady Salzman was the leading scorer for the Piasa Birds with 14 points, while Addis Moore and Gavin Day each had five points,

Staunton is now 12-9, and Southwestern goes to 6-14.

VALMEYER 76, LEBANON 33: Conor Greer led Valmeyer with 13 points, Henry Weber came up with 12 points, Jacob Rowold had 11 and Riley McCarthy 10 in the Pirates win over Lebanon.

Valmeyer led all the way, coming up with scores of 29-13, 54-20 and 70-28 after the three quarters,

The Pirates are now 11-10, while the Greyhounds are now 0-18.

MASCOUTAH 56, TRIAD 55: Nae Winslow led Triad with 12 points, while both Michael Tentis and Sam Yager each had 10 points in the Knights’ narrow loss at Mascoutah.

Triad and the Indians were level at 18-18 after the first quarter, with Mascoutah leading at halftime 28-27, extending the advantage to 42-38 after the third, but the Knights rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Indians 17-14, but Mascoutah prevailed.

Justin King led the Indians with 12 points, Jacob Rudolohi had 11 points and Brayden Bryant scored 10.

Mascoutah is now 12-10, while Triad falls to 16-7.

WATERLOO 67, CIVIC MEMORIAL 49: Travis Hilligoss led CM with 10 points, Alex Reams had nine points and Trey Hall seven in the Eagles’ loss on the road at Waterloo.

Dustin Crawford led the Bulldogs with 23 points, Ty Lenhardt came up with 15 points and Austin Balabas came up with 14 points.

Waterloo is now 10-14, with thee Eagles are now 6-15,

EAST ST. LOUIS 58, BELLEVILLE EAST 54: Jashawn Anderson was the leading scorer on the evening for the Flyers with 23 points, and both Jabril Olivaria and Macaleab Rich both came up with 11 points as East Side came from behind to get the win at the East gym.

The Lancers had a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Flyers rallied to tie the game 28-28 at halftime, took the lead after three quarters 43-42, and outscored East 15-12 to take the win,

East Side is now 15-7, while the Lancers drop to 13-8,

HARDIN CALHOUN 58, BEARDSTOWN 26: In the Beardstown tournament, Calhoun’s Ben Eberlin had 23 points, Brody Caselton 17 and Corey Wilson scored 12 as the Warriors advanced to the final with the win over the host Tigers.

Calhoun led all the way through, having scores of 18-13, 33-20 and 51-23 at the corner.

The Warriors are now 19-4 and play against Concord Triopia in the final Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN 52, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46: The Kunz brothers, Tommy and Joey, each scored 15 points, while Noah Scroggins and Peyton Wright both had seven points in the Warriors’ loss at Eagle Ridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Eagle Ridge led after one quarter 13-8, but MVCS rallied to take a 22-21 lead at halftime, but Eagle Ridge took back the advantage at 34-29 and went on to the win,

Steven Rafferty led Eagle Ridge with 18 points, with Logan Schweiger adding on 15.

The Warriors are now 6-16 and will play in the Metro Athletic Conference tournament this week. The first-round game has yet to be announced.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION BRACKET

GRANITE CITY 39, BEARDSTOWN 31: Azaria Moore led Granite with 11 points, Kaylyn White had 10 points and Erica Hurst seven in the Warriors’ win over Beardstown.

Granite City held a 13-6 lead after one quarter, 18-14 at halftime and 29-22 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Andrea Perales led the Tigers with 11 points, Tori Melton added seven points and both Ferin Carlock and Bertille Kayembe had four points each.

The Warriors move up to 4-15, while Beardstown goes to 4-21.

CARROLLTON 60, HARDIN CALHOUN 40: Libby Mueth led with 27 points, Ava Uhles added 21 and both Calllie McAdams and Kinser each had four points as Carrollton won over Calhoun.

The Hawks led all the way, with scores after the three quarters reading 19-8, 31-24 and 49-33 for Carrollton.

Emily Clowers led the Warriors with 14 points, Colleen Schumann had nine points and Jaelyn Hill seven.

The Hawks are now 17-5, while Calhoun is 7-17.

In the other game of the evening, Greenfield Northwestern won over Winchester West Central 55-42.

