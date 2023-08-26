FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 22, GILLESPIE 7: Blake Rimbey threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Hunter Newell ran for 61 yards in Southwestern’s season-opening win at home over Gillespie.

Logan Keith added 56 yards on the ground, while Rocky Darr caught one ball for 35 yards to help the Piasa Birds take the win.

Southwestern starts its season at 1-0, while the Miners are now 0-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN 56, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 14: Connor Longnecker and Chris Stanley both scored a pair of touchdowns as Calhoun won its opener at home over Routt.

Longnecker scored on runs of 19 and 13 yards, while Stanley had touchdown runs of 13 runs to help the Warriors. Jack Webster scored from 16 yards out, with Miles Lorton scoring on a 35-yard run and Pat Friedel also had a 12-yard touchdown run.

Calhoun opens up 1-0, while the Rockets start off 0-1.

HIGHLAND 35, BREESE CENTRAL 14: Blake Gelly scored twice from four yards out, while Tyson Rakers ran in from one yard out and Dylan Beadle ran in from 10 yards as Highland built a 21-0 first-quarter lead in defeating Central in the opener at Bulldog Stadium.

Jack Nimmo also scored from a yard out, while Preston Baker connected twice with Griffin Becker on touchdown passes of 60 and 39 yards for the only touchdowns for the Cougars.

Highland starts out 1-0, while Central is 0-1.

TRIAD 56, MATTOON 20: Issac Ackerman and Colin Qualls combined for a total of 408 yards and seven touchdowns as Triad took its season opener at home over Mattoon, the first win for new head coach Calvin Potthast for the Knights.

Qualls ran for 108 yards and scored touchdowns runs of 11, three, six, 29 and six, three of them in the second quarter, while Ackerman had a touchdown run of 38 yards as part of a 116-yard rushing night. Tashon Cockarell scored twice for Triad, catching a six-yard touchdown pass from Ackerman and running in from nine yards out.

The Knights are 1-0 to start the season, while the Green Wave is 0-1.

