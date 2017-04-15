BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, PLEASANT HILL 1 (5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun got out to a quick 6-0 lead and went on to short-game Pleasant Hill 12-1 in five innings at home Friday morning.

Wes Klocke was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Warriors; Brandon Baalman went 2-for-3 with a RBI, Ty Bick 2-for-2 with three runs scored, A.J. Hillen 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Trenton Buchanan 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Connor Gilman 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Armbruster got the win for Calhoun, dismissing eight by strikeout.

PLEASANT PLAINS 3, CARROLLTON 0: Pleasant Plains pitching held Carrollton to five hits as the Hawks were handed their first loss of the season in the Beardstown Tournament Friday, falling to 11-1.

Pleasant Plains scored twice in the first and once in the sixth; Kolton Bottom was 2-for-3 with a double, while Gabe Jones, Nathan Walker and Jeremy Watson had hits; Blake Struble took the loss, striking out six.

CARROLLTON 3, CONCORD-TRIOPIA 0: Earlier in the day on Friday, the Hawks took on Concord-Triopia in their opening game of the Beardstown Tournament, getting a 2-for-3 game from Nathan Walker with two doubles as Carrollton defeated the Trojans 3-0.

Jerrett Smith and Kyle Walters each had doubles and RBIs for the Hawks; Ethan Brannan, Alex Bowker and Kolton Bottom each scored a run. Bottom struck out nine in getting the win.

The Hawks resume play at noon Saturday in the tournament.

GRANITE CITY 14, CAHOKIA 1 (4.5 INNINGS): A 10-run third helped send Granite City to a 14-1, four-and-a-half inning win over Cahokia at Babe Champion Field Friday as the Warriors improved to 6-8 on the year.

Tyler McCauley was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored for GCHS, with Cameron Hibbets 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, Bennett Smallie 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Jacob Grayson 1-for-1 with a double and RBI and Latrell Smith 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Tyler Wheatley got the win, striking out three in three innings pitched; the Warriors travel to west St. Louis County for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game at CBC, then head to Edwardsville's Tom Pile Field for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference game against the Tigers.

TRIAD 6, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 6 (TIE): Triad scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to draw level with Chatham Glenwood in a game that ended in a 6-6 draw in Troy Friday. The Knights went to 8-4-1 on the year.

Josh Mesenbrink went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Knights, with Kevin Smith going 2-for-4 with a RBI, Ethan Gratton 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Zach Kraabel 1-for-5 with a RBI and run scored and John McGee 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Chase Bertlesman went four innings for Triad while Kraable and Drew Travis also saw time on the mound and struck out one each.

The Knights meet Nashville at 1 p.m today at Busch Stadium, then travel to Mascoutah for a 4:15 p.m. Monday MVC game.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 4, JERSEY 3: A three-run top of the third was enough to hand Jersey their first loss of the season as Gillespie defeated the Panthers 4-3 in Jerseyville Friday, putting Jersey at 11-1 on the year; the Miners improved to 13-3.

Bethany Muenstermann was 2-for-3 for the Panthers a double and a homer along with three RBIs and a run scored; Maggie Collins, Chelsea Maag, Ashton Tewell and Peyton Tisdale had hit for JCHS; Addison Bryant was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Miners, while Sydney Heinrichs 2-for-2 with a double and Rylee Sarti 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored.

Bethany Muenstermann took the loss, fanning four; Bryant got the win, also fanning four. Next up for Jersey is a noon game today at Brussels against Alton, then a 4:15 p.m. Monday MVC game at Waterloo.

BELLEVILLE EAST 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Belleville East scored eight times in the third en route to a 12-0, five-inning win over Civic Memorial at Bethatlo Sports Complex Friday; the Eagles tumbled to 6-6 on the year, while the Lancers went to 13-2.

Susan Buchanan, Cassie Reed and Isabella Roberts had hits for CM on the day; Kaitlynn Wrenn gave up nine earned runs on nine hits for the Eagles in taking the loss. The Eagles host Highland at 4:15 p.m. Monday and East Alton-Wood River at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

CARROLLTON 19, GREENFIELD 7: Greenfield came back from 4-0 down to Carrollton with a seven-run fourth, but the Hawks regained the lead with four in the fourth and then added on four in the sixth and seven in the seventh to take a 19-7 win on the road Friday to go to 10-5 on the year.

Camryn Varble went 3-for-5 with a homer, six RBIs and two runs scored for the Hawks, while Emmie Struble was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and five runs scored, Claire Williams 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Alexis Counts 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored and Hannah Krumweide 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Grace Sturgeon got the win and fanned two while Struble came in and struck out seven. Carrollton takes on North Greene in a home-and-home Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30 p.m. both days, Tuesday in Carrollton and Thursday in White Hall.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jody Ellis scored twice as Triad blanked Civic Memorial 7-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday; the Knights moved to 10-2 overall, 7-0 in the MVC while the Eagles fell to 3-8 overall, 0-6 in the league.

Jordyn Besserman, Katie Rogers, Meghan Smith, Sydney Thomas and Jordan Wilson all found the back of the net for Triad; Mercedes King and Madisyn Stauffer shared the clean sheet. Triad hosts Belleville Althoff at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, then meets Eureka at Rockwood Summit at 5:30 p.m. April 24; CM travels to Jersey for a 4:15 p.m. match Monday before hosting East Alton-Wood River at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.