Friday Sports Roundup: Calhoun Captures Regional Crown Over Raymond Lincolnwood, Shalley Shines for Jersey, CM Wins
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONAL FINALS
CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD
HARDIN CALHOUN 53, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 32: Ben Eberlin led Calhoun with 22 points, with Corey Nelson adding 17 and both Stone Zirkelbach and Brody Caselton six each as the Warriors won the Lincolnwood regional over the host school.
Calhoun led all the way through, with quarter scores reading 10-2, 23-14 and 41-25.
Shawn Goebel led the Lancers with 16 points.
The Warriors are now 25-7 and advance to the Dupo sectional, where they will meet up with Winchester West Central, who won the Franklin regional over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-30. in the second semifinal on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Lincolnwood's season concludes with a 21-11 mark.
REGULAR SEASON
JERSEY 66, MASCOUTAH 51: Tucker Shalley had another impressive game for Jersey, leading the way with 30 points, while Seth Churchman had 14 points and Matthew Jackson scored 11 as the Panthers concluded the regular season with a Mississippi Valley Conference win on the road at Mascoutah.
The Indians led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the Panthers went ahead at halftime 33-25, then led after three quarters 55-37 in going on to the win.
Ryan LaJoye led Mascoutah with 11 points, while Braden Bryant had 10 points and both Elijah Manuel and Cedric Rhodes had six points apiece.
Jersey finishes the regular season at 19-12, while the Indians wind up 15-16.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 59, WATERLOO 48: In another MVC season finale, Alex Reams led CM with 18 points, Grant Lane added 16 points and Travis Hilligoss 14 as the Eagles won at home over Waterloo.
The Bulldogs led early on, holding a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, but CM chipped away, trailing 25-18 at the half, then coming back to tie the game 35-35 after three quarters. The Eagles then outscored Waterloo 24-13 to take the win at home.
CM ends the regular season 11-20, while the Bulldogs drop to 12-19.
COLLINSVILLE 56, EAST ST. LOUIS 52: Ray'Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 24 points, Keydrian Jones added 21 and both Nate Hall and Cawhan Smith had four points each as the Kahoks clinched the outright Southwestern Conference championship, their first since 1995-96, with a road win at East St. Louis.
Collinsville, who played without head coach Darin Lee, who was out with the flu, led 13-10 after the first quarter, then 27-15 at halftime. and 41-35 at halftime in going on to the win that clinched the conference title.
Jashawn Anderson led the Flyers with 17 points, while both Jabril Olivaria and Jonah Prunty each had 10 points apiece.
The Kahoks end the regular season 28-3, while East Side is now 18-11.
GRANITE CITY 57, BELLEVILLE WEST 48: Jahkeis Tippitt led Granite with 17 points, Rio Dujmovic scored 12 points and Keyon White added 10 as the Warriors won at home over West at Memorial Gym in the regular season finale.
The Maroons led after one quarter 11-8, but Granite City came back to take a 17-15 lead at halftime, led 33-27 after three quarters, and outscored West in the final quarter 24-21 to take the win.
Tommie Williams led the Maroons with 18 points, Greg Wells chipped in 10 points and Keli'i Price added seven.
The Warriors end the regular season 13-16, while West is now 15-13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IACS PLAYOFFS
STATE SEMIFINALS AT BEREAN CHRISTIAN, ROCKFORD
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44, BEREAN CHRISTIAN (ROCKFORD) 29: Rachel Gaworski led MVCS with 20 points, Payton Olney had 14 points and Ashtyn Wright added seven as the Warriors advanced to their second straight Illinois Association of Christian Schools state final with a win over host Berean Christian.
Berean held a 6-5 lead after the first quarter, but MVCS came out of the blocks in the second period, 28-11 lead at halftime, and doubling the lead to 38-19 after three quarters in advancing to the final on Saturday.
Baylee Guentert led Berean with 14 points.
The Warriors are now 18-7 and will play against Maryville Christian in the final in Rockford, with the tip-off slated for 12 noon.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONAL FINALS
CLASS 1A AT CONCORD TRIOPIA
Payson Seymour 67, Concord Triopia 52
CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD
Hardin Calhoun 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 32
CLASS 1A AT STEELEVILLE
Okawville 52, Marissa-Coulterville 32
CLASS 1A AT VALMEYER
Madison 92, Brooklyn Lovejoy 63
CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 61, Breese Central 53
CLASS 2A AT ROXANA
Marquette Catholic 35, Roxana 25
REGULAR SEASON
Triad 65, Highland 37
Jersey 66, Mascoutah 51
Edwardsville 48, Belleville East 45
O'Fallon 54, Alton 53
Civic Memorial 59, Waterloo 48
Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 52
Granite City 57, Belleville West 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A AND CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
Lanark Eastland 70, Hume Shiloh 28
Lewistown 70, Aurora Christian 42
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Pleasant Plains 42, Port Byron Riverdale 27
Chicago Marshall 63, Carterville 54
2020 IACS PLAYOFFS
STATE SEMIFINALS AT BEREAN CHRISTIAN, ROCKFORD
Mississippi Valley Christian 44, Berean Christian 29
HOCKEY
2020 MSCHA PLAYOFFS
DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- SEMIFINALS
BEST-OF-TWO SERIES
GAME TWO
Oakville 4, Westminster Christian 1 (Oakville wins series 2-0)
St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 4, Arnold Fox 1 (Duchesne wins series 2-0)
WICKENHEISER CUP FINAL: (3) St. Charles Duchesne Catholic vs. (1) Oakville, Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Enterprise Center, 5:30 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE
AT FIRSTDATA PARK, PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.
New York Mets 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2
