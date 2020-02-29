FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

HARDIN CALHOUN 53, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 32: Ben Eberlin led Calhoun with 22 points, with Corey Nelson adding 17 and both Stone Zirkelbach and Brody Caselton six each as the Warriors won the Lincolnwood regional over the host school.

Calhoun led all the way through, with quarter scores reading 10-2, 23-14 and 41-25.

Shawn Goebel led the Lancers with 16 points.

The Warriors are now 25-7 and advance to the Dupo sectional, where they will meet up with Winchester West Central, who won the Franklin regional over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-30. in the second semifinal on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Lincolnwood's season concludes with a 21-11 mark.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 66, MASCOUTAH 51: Tucker Shalley had another impressive game for Jersey, leading the way with 30 points, while Seth Churchman had 14 points and Matthew Jackson scored 11 as the Panthers concluded the regular season with a Mississippi Valley Conference win on the road at Mascoutah.

The Indians led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the Panthers went ahead at halftime 33-25, then led after three quarters 55-37 in going on to the win.

Ryan LaJoye led Mascoutah with 11 points, while Braden Bryant had 10 points and both Elijah Manuel and Cedric Rhodes had six points apiece.

Jersey finishes the regular season at 19-12, while the Indians wind up 15-16.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 59, WATERLOO 48: In another MVC season finale, Alex Reams led CM with 18 points, Grant Lane added 16 points and Travis Hilligoss 14 as the Eagles won at home over Waterloo.

The Bulldogs led early on, holding a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, but CM chipped away, trailing 25-18 at the half, then coming back to tie the game 35-35 after three quarters. The Eagles then outscored Waterloo 24-13 to take the win at home.

CM ends the regular season 11-20, while the Bulldogs drop to 12-19.

COLLINSVILLE 56, EAST ST. LOUIS 52: Ray'Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 24 points, Keydrian Jones added 21 and both Nate Hall and Cawhan Smith had four points each as the Kahoks clinched the outright Southwestern Conference championship, their first since 1995-96, with a road win at East St. Louis.

Collinsville, who played without head coach Darin Lee, who was out with the flu, led 13-10 after the first quarter, then 27-15 at halftime. and 41-35 at halftime in going on to the win that clinched the conference title.

Jashawn Anderson led the Flyers with 17 points, while both Jabril Olivaria and Jonah Prunty each had 10 points apiece.

The Kahoks end the regular season 28-3, while East Side is now 18-11.

GRANITE CITY 57, BELLEVILLE WEST 48: Jahkeis Tippitt led Granite with 17 points, Rio Dujmovic scored 12 points and Keyon White added 10 as the Warriors won at home over West at Memorial Gym in the regular season finale.

The Maroons led after one quarter 11-8, but Granite City came back to take a 17-15 lead at halftime, led 33-27 after three quarters, and outscored West in the final quarter 24-21 to take the win.

Tommie Williams led the Maroons with 18 points, Greg Wells chipped in 10 points and Keli'i Price added seven.

The Warriors end the regular season 13-16, while West is now 15-13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IACS PLAYOFFS

STATE SEMIFINALS AT BEREAN CHRISTIAN, ROCKFORD

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44, BEREAN CHRISTIAN (ROCKFORD) 29: Rachel Gaworski led MVCS with 20 points, Payton Olney had 14 points and Ashtyn Wright added seven as the Warriors advanced to their second straight Illinois Association of Christian Schools state final with a win over host Berean Christian.

Berean held a 6-5 lead after the first quarter, but MVCS came out of the blocks in the second period, 28-11 lead at halftime, and doubling the lead to 38-19 after three quarters in advancing to the final on Saturday.

Baylee Guentert led Berean with 14 points.

The Warriors are now 18-7 and will play against Maryville Christian in the final in Rockford, with the tip-off slated for 12 noon.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT CONCORD TRIOPIA

Payson Seymour 67, Concord Triopia 52

CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

Hardin Calhoun 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 32

CLASS 1A AT STEELEVILLE

Okawville 52, Marissa-Coulterville 32

CLASS 1A AT VALMEYER

Madison 92, Brooklyn Lovejoy 63

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 61, Breese Central 53

CLASS 2A AT ROXANA

Marquette Catholic 35, Roxana 25

REGULAR SEASON

Triad 65, Highland 37

Jersey 66, Mascoutah 51

Edwardsville 48, Belleville East 45

O'Fallon 54, Alton 53

Civic Memorial 59, Waterloo 48

Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 52

Granite City 57, Belleville West 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

Lanark Eastland 70, Hume Shiloh 28

Lewistown 70, Aurora Christian 42

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Pleasant Plains 42, Port Byron Riverdale 27

Chicago Marshall 63, Carterville 54

2020 IACS PLAYOFFS

STATE SEMIFINALS AT BEREAN CHRISTIAN, ROCKFORD

Mississippi Valley Christian 44, Berean Christian 29

HOCKEY

2020 MSCHA PLAYOFFS

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME TWO

Oakville 4, Westminster Christian 1 (Oakville wins series 2-0)

St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 4, Arnold Fox 1 (Duchesne wins series 2-0)

WICKENHEISER CUP FINAL: (3) St. Charles Duchesne Catholic vs. (1) Oakville, Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Enterprise Center, 5:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

AT FIRSTDATA PARK, PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.

New York Mets 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2

