FRIDAY, APRIL 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, CARLINVILLE 1: Carlinville took an early lead with a run in the third inning, but Southwestern tied the game in the sixth, then won it in the seventh in a close game at Carlinville's park.

Hunter Newell had a hit and RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Gavin Day, Ryan Lowis, Marcus Payne and Quinten Strohbeck all had hits.

Henry Kufa, Ryenn Hart, Zach Reels and Dane Boatman had hits for the Cavaliers, with Kufa driving in the only run.

Payne struck out four for Southwestern on the mound, while Colin LeMarr fanned three. Kufa and Hart struck out six each for Carlinville.

The Birds are now 8-5, while the Cavies go to 5-2.

ROXANA 15, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: After scoring five runs in the opening inning, Roxana blew the game wide open with a nine-run fifth to take the 10-run rule win at Calhoun.

Elias Theis had two hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Jackson Harris had two hits and two RBIs and both Kaden Bloemker and Kyle Campbell had a hit and two RBIs.

Luke Wickenhauser and Jacob LaMarsh both had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, while August Squier, Davis Wilson and Connor Longnecker also had hits.

Trevor Ghiring threw a complete game on the mound for Roxana, striking out two, while Wickenhauser fanned four for Calhoun.

The Shells go to 7-9 for the year.

JERSEY 13, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: In the Warriors' second game of the day, Jersey went out to a 7-1 lead after the first three innings, then scored four times in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win at Calhoun.

Griffin Williams had three hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Trenton Decker had three hits and drove home a run, Joey Meador had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan Klunk had two hits and a RBI and Breyden Hamilton had a two-run homer.

Cade Sievers had two hits for Calhoun, while Wilson had a hit and drove in the only run for the Warriors and both Squier and Wickenhauser had hits.

Sean Churchman struck out five in going all the way on the mound for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 11-7, while Calhoun falls to 0-9.

In another game played on Good Friday, Mascoutah won over Highland 7-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 1, COR JESU ACADEMY 1: Savanhna Khammanyvong's second half strike, assisted by Ella Hickam, helped give Granite City a draw with Cor Jesu Academy of Affton, Mo. at Lou Fusz Soccer Park in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Alivia Upshaw had six saves in goal for the Warriors as they shared the points with the Chargers.

Granite is now 4-3-3, while Cor Jesu goes to 6-1-2.

ROCKWOOD SECKMAN 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Elizabeth Kundert and Briana Meytas' first half strikes were the difference as Rockwood Seckman of Fenton, Mo. defeated CM at Lou Fusz Soccer Park.

Ellie Fiala and Peyton Seger had the assists for the Jaguars, while Kaylyn Aiello had 10 saves in goal for the Eagles, while Caleigh Meeks had six saves in recording Seckman's clean sheet.

The Jaguars are now 6-2-0, while CM falls to 7-6-0.

TRIAD 3, ALTON 1: Laney Harshany, Gabbie Wood and Breanna Zurek all scored for Triad as the Knights gave Alton only its second loss of the year in getting the win at Public School Stadium.

Avery Bohnenstiehl, Hannah Sparks and Ezra Wilder all had assists for Triad, while Emily Baker, assisted by Lily Freer, had the Redbirds' only strike.

Kendall Chigas had seven saves in goal for the Knights, while Peyton Baker had nine stops for Alton.

Triad is now 10-0-0, while the Redbirds go to 10-2-0.

SOFTBALL

CARLINVILLE 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: A five-run third and a four-run fourth was the difference as Carlinville won over Southwestern at Loveless Park.

Braley Wiser led the Cavaliers with three hits and two RBIs, while Isabella Tiburzi had two hits and drove in three runs, Hannah Gibson had two hits and drove home a pair of runs and Morgan Broaddus had two hits.

Hannah Nixon had two hits and drove in two runs for the Piasa Birds, while Maddie Fenstermaker had two hits and a RBI and Abby McDonald, Abby Durbin and Mackenzie Hampsey all had hits.

Gibson struck out three while in the circle for Carlinville, while Nixon fanned one batter for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 2-10 on the year.

CARLINVILLE 6, PLEASANT HILL 2: In the Cavies' second game of the day, a two run fourth and three run sixth helped give Carlinville the win over Pleasant Hill.

Wiser two hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Broaddus, Gibson and Tiburzi all had two hits and drove in a run each and Chloe Pope, Olivia Kunz and MaKenah Dugan all had hits.

Kendall Maddox struck out a pair of Wolves' batters while in the circle and Catie Sims fanned one.

The Cavies are now 8-1 on the year.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 6, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Brown County scored twice in the first, three times in the third and once in the fifth en route to a Western Illinois Valley Conference win over visiting Calhoun.

Charleigh Wilson had three hits for the Warriors, while Kylie Angel had two hits, Ella Sievers had a hit and drove home the only run for Calhoun and Audrey Gilman, Katie Matthews and Lacy Pohlman had the other hits on the day.

Gilman struck out six Hornets' batters while in the circle and Angel fanned four.

Calhoun is now 11-4 on the season.

HIGHLAND 6, JERSEY 5: Highland rallied from 5-0 down to scored three times in both the fifth and sixth to come away with a close win over Jersey at Glik Park.

Taylor Stelbrink had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Kari Krueger had two hits and a RBI, Bria Tuttle had a pair of hits, Caroline Gibson had a hit and drove home two runs and Kendal Davis also had a hit.

Breanna Habermehl had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, with Maci Miles and Sophie Parkerson both having a pair of hits, Karli Dant had a hit and RBI and Alex Schultz also had a hit.

Sophia Donoho went all the way in the circle for Highland, fanning 11, while Ashlyn Brown struck out seven for Jersey.

The Bulldogs are now 4-6, while the Panthers slip to 8-4.

CARROLLTON 5, AUBURN 2: Carrollton scored three times in the third and once each in the fifth and seventh to take the win at Auburn.

Lauren Flowers had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Ryan Kallal had three hits, Ella Stumpf had two hits and drove home a run, Hannah Uhles had a hit and RBI, Megan Camden picked up a hit and Vanna Holmes had a RBI.

Uhles struck out nine in the circle for Carrollton, while Flowers fanned three.

THURSDAY'S RESULT

CARROLLTON 27, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 3: In a game played on Thursday, both teams scored three runs in the opening inning, but then the Hawks hit for 16 runs in the second and eight more in the third to take the win at Routt.

Holmes had three hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs, while Flowers had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs, Uhles had two hits and drove in three runs, Daci Walls had two hits and a RBI, Marissa Cox had a hit and drove home three runs, Stumpf had a hit and drove in two runs, Kallal came up with a hit and RBI, Walker and Sophie Pohlman each had two RBIs and Paige Henson also drove in a run.

Flowers went all three innings in the circle, striking out five Rockets batters.

The Hawks are now 13-1 on the season.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbranan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930. and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

