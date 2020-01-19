FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

NOKOMIS AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER --- POSTPONED: The South Central Conference game between Nokomis and East Alton-Wood River at EAWR Memorial Gym on Friday, was postponed due to the death of a student at Nokomis High School early Friday morning.

The death of the student was announced early in the morning by officials of the Nokomis Community Unit School District number 22, and counselors were made available to the student body at the high school.

A make-up date has yet to be announced.

LITCHFIELD 31, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26: Blake McGill led Litchfield with 11 points, while Blaine Stewart scored seven points and John Corso six as the Purple Panthers won at home over Southwestern.

The Piasa Birds led at the end of the first quarter 6-5, then 16-14 at halftime, but Litchfield took the lead at 21-19 after three quarters, and outscored Southwestern 10-5 in the final period to take the win.

Kyler Seyfried led the Birds with nine points, while Brady Salzman had eight points and Addis Moore scored five.

The Purple Panthers are now 5-3, while Southwestern falls to 2-5.

TRIAD 67, WATERLOO 43: Luke Cox led the way for Triad again, scoring 22 points, while Nate Winslow scored 13 points and Michael Tentis 10 in the Knights' MVC road win at Waterloo.

Ty Lenhardt and Jake Wade were the Bulldogs' leading scorers with 11 points, with Isaiah Campbell adding seven points.

Triad is now 5-1, while Waterloo falls to 0-6.

GRANITE CITY 80, COLUMBIA 44: Christian Jones led Granite with 21 points, with Jahkeis Tippett adding on 12 points and Marcus Peppers 10 as the Warriors defeated Columbia at Memorial Gym.

Granite City led throughout, holding advantages of 14-5, 40-22 and 71-41 after each quarter.

Jackson Holmes led the Eagles with 13 points, while Jacob O'Connor had nine points and Trey Hemminghaus added eight.

The Warriors are now 5-2, while Columbia goes to 4-2.

CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 52, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 32: Noah Scroggins led MVCS with 12 points, while Tommy Kunz scored 10 and Matthew Franklin scored four as the Warriors fell at Crosspoint Christian in Villa Ridge, Mo.

Crosspoint led throughout the game, with leads of 9-6, 22-12 and 32-19 at the end of each of the first three quarters.

Tommy Kunz had six rebounds, while Joey Kunz had five boards and three assists, and Franklin had five rebounds and two blocks.

MVCS is now 2-9 on the year, and host The Fulton School Monday night in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 56, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 36: Rachel Gaworski's 21 points and 10 rebounds, along with Ashtyn Wright's 13 points, seven boards and eight steals, helped MVCS to the win at Crosspoint Christian in Villa Ridge, Mo.

It was all Warriors in the game, which saw MVCS lead after one quarter 11-8, at halftime 25-11, and after the third quarter 40-27.

Payton Olney had eight points and eight assists for the Warriors, and McKinzie Wright also scored eight points.

MVCS is now 7-4 on the year, and is host to The Fulton School on Monday evening, with the tip coming at 5 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nokomis at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed

Litchfield 31, Piasa Southwestern 26

Jersey 55, Civic Memorial 37

Collinsville 47, Edwardsville 29

Roxana 81, Hillsboro 50

Triad 67, Waterloo 43

Alton 60, East St. Louis 52 (2OT)

Granite City 80, Columbia 44

Vandalia 45, Staunton 32

Metro-East Lutheran 55, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 53 (OT)

Valmeyer 67, New Athens 57

Crosspoint Christian 52, Mississippi Valley Christian 34

NORTH GREENE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Greenfield Northwestern 57, Brussels 39

Barry Western 52, Mt. Sterling Brown County 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Metro-East Lutheran 44, Bunker Hill 30

Mississippi Valley Christian 56, Crosspoint Christian 36

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Collinsville 11, Highland 1

Columbia 2, O'Fallon 1

Granite City 8, Alton 2

St. John Vianney Catholic 4, Belleville 4

