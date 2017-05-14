SATURDAY

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 6, STAUNTON 4 (13 INNINGS): Carrollton tied the game in the top of the seventh, then scored four times in the top of the 13th as the Hawks scored a 6-4, 13-inning win over Staunton in Staunton Saturday; CHS went to 16-4-1 on the year.

Alex Bowker led the Hawks with a 3-for-5 day with two doubles and three runs scored, Jerrett Smith was 1-for-6 with a double and run scored, Nathan Walker 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Blake Struble 1-for-a RBI and run scored, Kolten Bottom 2-for-6 and Ethan Brannan 1-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. Walker got the win, going five innings; Bottom went eight innings and struck out seven.

COLLINSVILLE 9, ALTON 6: Collinsville scored six times in the top of the sixth as the Kahoks defeated Alton 9-6 in a Southwestern Conference game Saturday morning at Redbird Field, sending AHS to 15-13 overall and 4-8 in the SWC for the season; the Kahoks improved to 11-19 overall, 5-8 in the league.

Steven Pattan led the Redbirds with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a triple, RBI and two run scored, with Mike Hampton 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Brandon Droste 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Adam Stilts 1-for-3 with a RBI and Ben Mossman 1-for-2. Riley Phillips took the loss for Alton; Charlie Erler got the start, going five innings and striking out three.

Alton next meets Triad at home at 4:15 p.m. Monday and hosts East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BREESE MATER DEI 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5 (11 INNINGS): Breese Mater Dei pushed across a run in the top of the 11th as the Knights defeated Marquette Catholic 6-5 in 11 innings at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Saturday; the Explorers fell to 20-10 on the season.

Marquette sent the game into extras with a four-run bottom of the seventh; Liam Maher was 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, while Brady McAfee was 2-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Zach Weinman was 1-for-5 with a run scored, Konnor Morrissey 1-for-4 and John Blachford 1-for-4 with a run scored; Nick Messinger had a run scored.

Kyle Begnel took the loss, striking out one.

SPRINGFIELD 11-17, GRANITE CITY 1-3 (FIRST GAME 6 INNINGS, SECOND GAME 4.5 INNINGS): Granite City traveled to Springfield for a Saturday doubleheader with the Senators, the Sens sweeping the Warriors 11-1 in six innings and 17-3 in four-and-a-half innings; the Warriors fell to 7-22 on the year.

Bennett Smallie, Cameron Hibbets, Clayton Miller and Brennan Haddix each had hits for GCHS in the opener, Smallie having an RBI; Tyler McCauley had the only run scored for the Warriors in the opener. Hibbets took the loss, striking out five.

In the nightcap, Hunter Needham was 2-for-3 with two doubles, McCauley was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Latrell Smith was 1-for-1 with a double and a RBI; Freddy Edwards and Austin Bonvicino each had runs scored for the Warriors. Miller took the loss for GCHS, who next hosts Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and and travels to Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 10, HARDIN-CALHOUN 8: A seventh-inning rally fell short as Jacksonville Routt defeated Hardin-Calhoun 10-8 in Hardin Saturday; the Warriors fell to 19-13 on the season.

Easton Clark went 3-for-5 for Calhoun while Wes Klocke was 3-for-r, Connor Gilman 1-for-5 with two RBIs, Trent Buchanan 2-for-3, Gunner Armbruster 4-for-4 with three homers and six RBIs, Reese Friedel 1-for-5, Brandon Baalman 1-for-4 and Chandler Sievers 1-for-3. Drew Baalman took the loss, striking out one.

The Warriors are at Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ROXANA 8-12, NEW ATHENS 3-2 (SECOND GAME 5 INNINGS): Roxana swept a home Saturday doubleheader over New Athens, the Shells winning 8-3 and 12-2 in five innings to go to 10-17 on the season.

The Shells scored the first eight runs of the opener before the Yellowjackets had solo runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh. Brayden Davis went 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored for RHS, with Drew Ratliff 2-for-3 with two RBIs to highlight the Shell offense. Logan Presley got the win, fanning one.

Zach Golenor was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Roxana in the nightcap, with Presley 2-for-3 with a RBI and and three runs scored, Sam Mosby 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Tyler Svoboda 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Brad Mott got the win, dismissing two by strikeout.

Roxana hosts backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 4 p.m. Monday.

BUNKER HILL 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A three-run first set the tone for Bunker Hill in an 11-1 Saturday win over East Alton-Wood River.

Drew Whitworth got the win for the Minutemen, with Chase Williams went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Storm Coffman was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Elijah Danenbrink had three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Edwardsville scored seven times in the first three innings and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 9-2 in Edwardsville Saturday; the Tigers went to 23-4 on the season, while the Oilers fell to 14-17.

Maria Smith led the Tigers with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a double, triple, RBI and run scored; Brooke Webber was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Lauren Taplin 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored, Anna Burke and Sarah Hangsleben each had hits and runs scored for EHS.

Haley Shewmake, Macy Flanagan, Ashley Knight and Kayla Aligholi each had hits for the Oilers; Shewmake had a run scored, as did Kate Baskin. Jordan Garella got the win for EHS, fanning three, while Morgan Moxey took the loss, striking out five.

Edwardsville hosts Highland and Granite City Monday and Tuesday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Oilers host Metro East Lutheran at 4 p.m. Monday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0 (5 INNINGS): Taylor Whitehead held Waterloo Gibault to one hit as Marquette Catholic moved to 23-4 on the year with a 10-0, five-inning win over the Hawks at Gordon Moore Park Saturday.

Meghan Schorman was 1-for-2 with a triple and run scored for the Explorers; Emma Nicholson was 2-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Emma Taylor 2-for-3 with a RBI and Haley Johnson 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight Marquette's attack on the day. Whitehead dismissed 11 by strikeout.

The Explorers are at Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Monday before hosting Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 7, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 2: Hardin-Calhoun got a 17-strikeout performance from Grace Baalman as the Warriors defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at home Saturday.

Grace Baalman was also 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored, with Emily Baalman 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Macy Margherio 2-for-3 with a RBI for Calhoun.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 1, JERSEY 0: Hardin-Calhoun traveled to Jerseyville to take on the Panthers later in the day Saturday, a second-inning run standing up as the Warriors defeated JCHS 1-0 to finish the regular season 27-8; the Panthers fell to 17-11.

Sophie Lorton doubled and scored the game's only run, driven in by Kyleigh Presley; Grace Baalman was walked three times and struck out 14 in getting the win, while Ashton Tewell struck out five in taking the loss . Maggie Collins and Libby Muenstermann each had hits for Jersey.

Jersey is at Triad for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

CALHOUN 4, CARROLTON 0 — Calhoun’s Grace Baalman had another stellar day in the circle, as she struck out 15 in a complete game shutout as the Warriors defeated the Hawks in a Western Illinois Valley Conference-South Division game Friday afternoon in Carrolton.

Abby Baalman went two for three with a RBI and a run scored for the Warriors, while Emily Baalman was two for four with another RBI. Grace Baalman drew three walks with a run scored, and Macy Margherio doubled home two runs in the win.

Calhoun is now 25-8 overall, finishing 8-0 in the conference.

WATERLOO 17, GRANITE CITY 5 (5 INNINGS) — Waterloo scored 11 times in the third inning en route to a win over the Warriors at Babe Champion Field. The Bulldogs scored four in the first and never looked back.

Matt Woods went three for three with a RBI, while Clayton Miller was two for three with three RBIs in leading the Warrior attack. Trever Nolan took the loss for Granite, allowing six runs and five hits in two and a third innings of work.

The Warriors, now 7-20 on the season, play a doubleheader at Springfield High tomorrow morning, with the first game starting at 10 a.m.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4. BRUSSELS 1 — Bailee Nixon went all the way for the Piasa Birds, scattering seven hits while striking out six and walking one in Southwestern’s win at Brussels.

Mallory Novack, Haley Edwards and Ashleigh Watts each had two hits for the Birds, who improved to 13-10 on the campaign. Nixon and Novack had the only RBIs for Southwestern.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, BRUSSELS 0 — Luke Golike and Ben Lowis combined on a one-hit, 11 strikout performance as the Piasa Birds won at Brussels.

Colin Baumgartner had a three-run homer for Southwestern, his only hit of the game, The Birds scored their seven runs on only four hits in raising their record to 19-11 on the year. The Raiders dropped to 0-5 with the loss.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, TRIAD 4 — The Lancers scored six times in the second and never looked back in defeating the visiting Knights.

Kevin Smith lead the way for Triad, going two for three. Mack Langdon was one for four with a RBI, while Zach Krabel also had a RBI. Nick Beeler went all the way on the mound, walking one and striking out nine.

The Knights fall to 12-14-1, while East went to 14=15 on the season.

ROXANA 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 — Bailey Moore scattered six hits and fanned four as she lead the Shells to the win at Civic Memorial.

Abigail Stahlhut went two for four with a double and a home run to go with four RBIs for Roxana. Ashley Betts went two for three with another RBI.

The Shells went to 17-15 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 8-16.

BELLEVILLE EAST 16, GRANITE CITY 4 (6 INNINGS) — The Lancers scored five runs in the first inning, then later added six in the sixth to win over the Warriors at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park.

Khaly Bettorf lead the way for Granite, going two for three in the game. Skylar Boone and Kelsi Coats were one for three while Haley Crider was one for one for the Warriors.

Granite dropped to 8-17 overall, 2-10 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Lancers upped their mark to 24-5, and 9-3 in the league.

