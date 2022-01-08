FRIDAY, JANUARY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 36, LEBANON 27: Valmeyer got their first win of the season as the Pirates jumped out to a big halftime lead and didn't look back in their win over Lebanon.

Valmeyer led all the way through, with scores of 13-4. 26-19 and 29-23 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Greyhounds 7-4 in the final period.

Vince Oggero led the Pirates with 13 points, with Mason Eschmann adding on nine points, Jordan McSchooler scoring eight points and both Evan Rowe-Brown and Landon Roy having three points each.

Valmeyer is now 1-13, while Lebanon goes to 0-8.

CARLINVILLE 56, GILLESPIE 36: Carlinville won on the road in a South Central Conference tilt at Gillespie, with four players scoring in double figures for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville took a 21-14 first quarter lead, then led at halftime 27-17 and 40-24 after three quarters, outscoring the Miners 16-12 in the final period.

Ryenn Hart led the Cavvies with 14 points, while Ethan Siglock hit for 13 points, Mason Duckles and Ayden Tiburzi each scored 10 points, Matt Dunn had five points and Carson Wiser scored four points.



Carlinville is now 5-7, while Gillespie drops to 2-9.

PANA 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: Pana stayed undefeated in the South Central Conference with their road win at Southwestern.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire, holding leads of 13-7, 31-18 and 44-27 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Piasa Birds in the final quarter 17-12.

Carson Cooley again led Southwestern, this time with 15 points, while Lane Gage had eight points, Hank Bouillon scored six points, Collin Robinson had five points and Rocky Darr netted four points.

Pana is now 13-1 on the season, while the Birds go to 6-11.

EAST ST. LOUIS 47, O'FALLON 44: In a key Southwestern Conference game, East St. Louis held off O'Fallon at the OTHS Panther Dome in a close, exciting matchup.

The Panthers led after the first quarter 13-10, then took a 26-18 halftime lead. The Flyers bounced back to cut the lead to 33-29 after three quarters, then won it in the fourth by outscoring O'Fallon 18-11.

Christian Jones led East Side with 21 points, while Macaleab Rich added 16 points, Demarion Brown and Jaden Hale each had four points and Brian Bess had two points.

The Flyers are now 13-3, while the Panthers go to 15-3.

TRIAD 51, JERSEY 45: In a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Rich Mason Gym, homestanding Triad held off Jersey in another close game.

The Panthers led after the first quarter 14-11, with the Knights going ahead at halftime 24-21, then extended it to 43-35 after three quarters, with Jersey outscoring Triad in the fourth quarter 10-8.

Mcgrady Noyes led the Knights with 14 points, while Jake Stewart hit for 12 points, Drew Winslow had 11 points and both A.J. Mills and Lane Mahnesmith had three points apiece.

Tanner Brunaugh led the Panthers with 12 points, while both Jaxon Brunaugh and Sam Lamer had 11 points each, Ayden Kanallakan had six points, Trenton Decker scored three points and Edward Roberts had two points.

Triad is now 9-9, while Jersey falls to 6-6.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 67, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (JACKSONVILLE) 53: MVCS won their first game of the second half of the season with a big road win at Westfair Christian of Jacksonville.

Westfair led after one quarter 18-14, with the Warriors cutting the lead to 29-28 at halftime, then taking the lead after three quarters 51-41 and outscored Westfair in the fourth 17-11.

Tommy Kunz continued to have the hot hand for MVCS, leading the way with 30 points, while Drew Gaworski and Joey Kunz each had 11 points, Cameron Golike added eight points and Peyton Wright scored seven points.

The Warriors are now 10-4 on the season and host The Fulton School Monday night at 7 p.m.

In other games played on Friday, Staunton defeated Bunker Hill 44-31, Waterloo won over visiting Highland 56-40, Breese Central won at home over East Alton-Wood River 71-40, Marquette Catholic came away with a 62-48 win at Granite City, Two other results --- Salem at Roxana and Father McGivney Catholic at Metro-East Lutheran --- weren't available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 56. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 34: In the area's only girls game on the Friday program, Rivers of Life led from start to finish in taking a home win over MVCS in Granite City.

ROL led at the end of the first quarter 13-11, then extended the lead to 30-18 at halftime and 46-28 after three quarters, with the Warriors outscoring ROL in the fourth 11-10.

Anna Gaworski led MVCS with 22 points, while Audrey Crowe had eight points, McKinzie Wright hit for five points and both Sarah Markel and Adalyn Busser both scored two points each. Madi Thompson led ROL with 38 points.

The Warriors fall to 5-5 and host The Fulton School Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

