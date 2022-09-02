EDWARDSVILLE --- The Edwardsville High football team got a signature win last Friday in the season opener, going on the road and coming from behind to defeat Southeast Missouri power Jackson 41-34 in double overtime.

On this Friday night, the Tigers meet another powerful team in Highland in their home opener at Tiger Stadium as part of Week Two of the new season. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

In other games on the Week Two docket, all with 7 p.m. kickoffs, Vandalia is at Carlinville, Piasa Southwestern hosts Virden North Mac, Alton at Quincy, Collinsville travels to Triad, East Alton-Wood River plays at Civic Memorial, Granite City goes to Carbondale, Salem is at Marquette Catholic, Marion goes to Jersey and Roxana is at Red Bud. In the WIVC, Winchester West Central is at Beardstown, Mendon Unity plays at Hardin Calhoun, it's Pleasant Hill at Camp Point Central, Greenfield Northwestern goes to Concord Triopia, Carrollton is at Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Mt. Sterling Brown County is at White Hall North Greene. On Saturday, East St. Louis hosts CBC in the back end of a doubleheader at 6 p.m., which starts with the nation's top-ranked high school team, IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla., going up against DeSmet Jesuit at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in a 3 p.m. kickoff.

The Tigers won in the second overtime on a four-yard run by Da'Shawn Larson, with Jaiden Vonner ending the game on an interception on a fourth down pass play to give Edwardsville the win. Jordan Bush ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the game, while Jake Curry was 18-of-28 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns, also running for 47 yards and a fourth quarter score. Wide receiver Kellen Brnfre caught seven balls for 86 yards and the game-tying touchdown in the first overtime to keep the game going.

Highland defeated Washington on the road in their opener 54-10 as Travis Porter scored four first half touchdowns, two by running and two by passing, in leading the Bulldogs with 94 yards rushing. Quarterback Brent Wuebbels was 10-of-13 passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 82 yards. Cade Altadonna had three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown as Highland built a 40-7 halftime lead and never looked back.

