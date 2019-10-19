Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard
WEEK EIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 26, O’Fallon 14
Flora 55, Carlyle 10
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Affton, Mo., Lutheran South 0
Salem 20, Freeburg 14
Camp Point Central 48, Hardin Calhoun 14
Nokomis 15, East Alton-Wood River 14
Carlinville 41, Piasa Southwestern 12
Civic Memorial 21, Triad 20
Breese Central 43, Trenton Wesclin 6
Mendon Unity 41, White Hall North Green 26
Belleville West 28, Alton 21
Carrollton 30, Concord Triopia 6
Peoria Notre Dame 57, Collinsville 23
Highland 42, Jersey 21
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 21, Pleasant Hill 14
Columbia 48, Red Bud 0
Roxana 43, Staunton 0
Beardstown 43, Greenfield Northwestern 14
Brown County 24, Winchester West Central 22
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17
Granite City 2, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 0 (forfeit)
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 48, Marquette Catholic 14
Cahokia 54, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21
EIGHT MAN
Metro-East Lutheran 58, Bunker Hill 24
