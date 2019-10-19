WEEK EIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 26, O’Fallon 14

Flora 55, Carlyle 10

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Affton, Mo., Lutheran South 0

Salem 20, Freeburg 14

Camp Point Central 48, Hardin Calhoun 14

Nokomis 15, East Alton-Wood River 14

Carlinville 41, Piasa Southwestern 12

Civic Memorial 21, Triad 20

Breese Central 43, Trenton Wesclin 6

Mendon Unity 41, White Hall North Green 26

Belleville West 28, Alton 21

Carrollton 30, Concord Triopia 6

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Collinsville 23

Highland 42, Jersey 21

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 21, Pleasant Hill 14

Columbia 48, Red Bud 0

Roxana 43, Staunton 0

Beardstown 43, Greenfield Northwestern 14

Brown County 24, Winchester West Central 22

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17

Granite City 2, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 0 (forfeit)

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 48, Marquette Catholic 14

Cahokia 54, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21

EIGHT MAN

Metro-East Lutheran 58, Bunker Hill 24

