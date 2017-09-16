Friday night football scores: Edwardsville, Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Southwestern, Triad big winners
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
FRIDAY'S SCORES:
Edwardsville 52, Granite City 7
Belleville West 20, Alton 6
Highland 42, Jersey 7
Triad 46, Civic Memorial 8
Marquette Catholic 47, East Alton-Wood River 0
Gillespie 27, Roxana 24
Carrollton 39, Greenfield-Northwestern 0
Piasa Southwestern 27, Greenville 7
West Central 28, North Greene 8
Pleasant Hill 32, Hardin-Calhoun 22
Belleville Althoff 55, Mount Vernon 6
Camp Point Central 22, Concord Triopia 12
Carlinville 55, Pana 39
O'Fallon 34, Collinsville 31