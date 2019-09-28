Friday Night Football Scores
WEEK FIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Granite City 21
Greenfield Northwestern 22, Carrollton 14
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 6
Belleville West 40, O’Fallon 19
Carlinville 40, Staunton 14
Highland 41, Waterloo 14
Nokomis 49, Madison 24
East St. Louis 54, Alton 7
Cahokia 34, Carbondale 28
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35, Breese Central 14
Hardin Calhoun 31, Pleasant Hill 30
Greenville 21, Roxana 13
Triad 28, Jersey 7
Salem 48, Trenton Wesclin 14
Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Centralia 6
Freeburg 21 Red Bud 3
Edwardsville 22, Belleville East 16
Civic Memorial 14, Mascoutah 11
East Alton-Wood River 36, Dupo 20
White Hall North Greene 12, Winchester West Central 7