WEEK FIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Granite City 21

Greenfield Northwestern 22, Carrollton 14

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 6

Belleville West 40, O’Fallon 19

Carlinville 40, Staunton 14

Highland 41, Waterloo 14

Nokomis 49, Madison 24

East St. Louis 54, Alton 7

Cahokia 34, Carbondale 28

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35, Breese Central 14

Hardin Calhoun 31, Pleasant Hill 30

Greenville 21, Roxana 13

Triad 28, Jersey 7

Salem 48, Trenton Wesclin 14

Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Centralia 6

Freeburg 21 Red Bud 3

Edwardsville 22, Belleville East 16

Civic Memorial 14, Mascoutah 11

East Alton-Wood River 36, Dupo 20

White Hall North Greene 12, Winchester West Central 7

 