Friday Night Football Scores
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL – WEEK TWO
Alton 22, Quincy 12
Salem 27, Breese Central 7
St. John Vianney Catholic 34, Belleville Althoff Catholic 20
CBC 44, Edwardsville 27
Marion 24, Jersey 17
Washington 33, Belleville West 32
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 28, Marquette Catholic 10
Greenville 21, Piasa Southwestern 6
Carbondale 38, Granite City 18
Carrollton 36, Brown County 14
Columbia 35, Waterloo 10
Concord Triopia 38, Hardin Calhous 16
Greenfield Northwestern 43, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0
Civic Memorial 43, East Alton-Wood River 6
Triad 38, Collinsville 7
Pana 38, Roxana 14
Beardstown 52, White Hall North Greene 34
Staunton 40, Hillsboro 14
Highland 33, Belleville East 18
O’Fallon 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
