FOOTBALL – WEEK TWO

Alton 22, Quincy 12

Salem 27, Breese Central 7

St. John Vianney Catholic 34, Belleville Althoff Catholic 20

CBC 44, Edwardsville 27

Marion 24, Jersey 17

Washington 33, Belleville West 32

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 28, Marquette Catholic 10

Greenville 21, Piasa Southwestern 6

Carbondale 38, Granite City 18

Carrollton 36, Brown County 14

Columbia 35, Waterloo 10

Concord Triopia 38, Hardin Calhous 16

Greenfield Northwestern 43, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0

Civic Memorial 43, East Alton-Wood River 6

Triad 38, Collinsville 7

Pana 38, Roxana 14

Beardstown 52, White Hall North Greene 34

Staunton 40, Hillsboro 14

Highland 33, Belleville East 18

O’Fallon 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

