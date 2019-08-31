Friday Night Football Scores
August 31, 2019 6:56 AM September 1, 2019 8:46 AM
FOOTBALL – WEEK ONE
Edwardsville 7, McCluer North 6
Waterloo 36, Herrin 14
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14, Winchester West Central 13
Beardstown 30, Hardin Calhoun 6
Camp Point Central 20, Greenfield Northwestern 6
Carrollton 40, Mendon Unity 14
Piasa Southwestern 18, Hillsboro 14
Civic Memorial 22, Marquette Catholic 0
Moline 36, Alton 14
White Hall North Greene 28, Concord Triopia 14